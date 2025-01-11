The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV offers 821 km of range. Check out key highlights

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is a remarkable blend of luxury, performance and sustainability. Locally produced in Chakan, Pune, this premium electric SUV offers cutting-edge features tailored for an unmatched driving experience. Here are five key highlights of the EQS 450 SUV:

1 Powertrain Powered by dual electric motors, the EQS 450 4MATIC delivers up to 350 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. This allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. The advanced 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and stability making it suitable for various driving conditions. Additionally, the SUV offers an impressive electric driving range of 821 km (ARAI approved).

2 MBUX Hyperscreen The standout feature of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen, a massive 17.7-inch central OLED display complemented by a 12.3-inch co-driver display. This intuitive system offers a personalized user experience, adapting to user preferences and providing real-time suggestions for infotainment, comfort, and vehicle functions through its Zero Layer interface. The system also supports over-the-air updates, ensuring the infotainment and vehicle software stay current with the latest features.

3 Rear seats The EQS 450 SUV prioritizes rear passenger comfort with electrically adjustable rear seats that can slide longitudinally by 130 mm and recline up to 30°. The Rear Seat Comfort Package includes soft headrests with pillows, a premium comfort armrest featuring wireless charging, and a rear MBUX tablet. Passengers can also enjoy entertainment on dual 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The spacious cabin and large wheelbase further enhance passenger comfort, making long journeys more relaxing.

4 Futuristic technologies Equipped with the Driving Assistance Package Plus (L2), the EQS 450 SUV offers partially automated driving. Features like Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Blind Spot Assist enhance safety by monitoring surroundings and intervening when necessary. Rear-axle steering with up to a 10-degree angle ensures better manoeuvrability and agility. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with multiple sensors, cameras and radar systems that work together to provide a safer driving experience, especially in urban and highway settings.

5 Design The EQS 450 SUV boasts an athletic and muscular design further enhanced by the Electric Art Line exterior styling. Its 21-inch black alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish complement its bold aesthetics. Inside, the luxurious 5-seat configuration features Energizing Air Control Plus for superior cabin air quality, and lavishly crafted standard luxury seats blending comfort with sophistication. Mercedes-Benz says that it utilises eco-friendly materials and sustainable production practices which is in line with its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

