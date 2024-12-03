Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Which electric SUV to pick

Mahindra launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India just a few days ago, with a target to grab a larger chunk of the country's electric car market. Mahindra, despite having the first-mover advantage in the Indian electric car market lost the edge to rivals such as Tata Motors, Hyundai and others. The homegrown auto major has been selling the XUV400 so far as the only electric car, but now it has launched an EV offensive.

The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as debutant products under the automaker's electric vehicle-only sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE). These two electric SUVs are slated to be available in showrooms from January next year, while deliveries would commence in late February or early March 2025.

The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e electric SUVs will compete with rivals such as Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Kona Electric etc. Also, Mahindra claims that with these two electric SUVs, the carmaker aims to challenge the luxury electric cars which are available in India at a price bracket of ₹70-80 lakh.

If you are planning to go for one of these two electric SUVs but are feeling confused about which one to pick, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Price

The Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e were launched in a single battery pack option, while the rest of the variants will be introduced at a later stage. Both the electric SUVs share a lot of key components including the battery packs and EV architecture.

The Mahindra BE 6e comes at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e is available at a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The XEV 9e comes as a more premium offering compared to the BE 6e.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Specification

Based on the INGLO architecture, which is a modular electric vehicle platform, the Mahindra XEV 9e alongside the Mahindra BE 6e will be available in two different battery pack options, a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. While Mahindra has already launched the 59 kWh battery pack variant, the larger 79 kWh battery pack propelled variants will be launched later.

Mahindra claims the 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 km range on a single charge. The electric powertrain onboard this SUV is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

