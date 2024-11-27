Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e grabbed your attention? Here’s what they get as standard

Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the next step in their electric vehicle journey with the introduction of XEV 9e and the BE 6e, spawning off from the company’s newly formed brands - XEV and BE. The XEV 9e and the BE 9e underpin the company’s dedicated platform for electric vehicles, INGLO, thus both the models are called ‘Born Electric’ models.

With the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, Mahindra is not only taking a new step towards its electrification journey, but is also eyeing key global markets. In fact, Mahindra likes to compare both the new models with luxury electric vehicles globally with a price range of ₹50 lakh to ₹70 lakh. To fulfil this ambition, the Indian carmaker has filled both the products with loads of features. At a price tag of ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹21.90 lakh for BE 6e and the XEV 9e, respectively, both the models get a good amount of features for the base variant - Pack One. Here’s what the base variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e have to offer.

Mahindra BE 6e Pack One: Key highlights

From the base variant itself, the Mahindra BE 6e gets loads of features and tech. To begin with, on the outside, it gets illuminated BE logos both on the front and back along with bi-LED headlamps with DRLs up front and LED taillights. In addition to this, the BE 6e Pack One sits on 18 inch wheels with aero covers.

On the inside, the Mahindra BE 6e gets fabric upholstery, which will be common to all the variants in the lineup. Alongside, it also gets a dual 12.3 inch screen, one acting as infotainment system while the other as instrument cluster. The 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, this infotainment system, which is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, gets pre-loaded shopping, news and OTT apps with built- in Alexa along with several connected features such as cabin precooling and scheduled charging, and gets paired by a 4 speaker, twin tweeters setup.

In addition to this, the BE 6e Pack One also gets auto headlamp and wipers, push button start/stop, cooled console storage, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats and 65W USB-C ports both in the front and rear, among other features.

In terms of safety, the base variant of the Pack One gets six airbags, disc brakes on all four corners with brake by wire tech, rear parking sensor with HD camera, electronic parking brake and driver drowsiness detection sensor to name a few.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One: Key highlights

Just like the BE 6e Pack One, the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One too gets a healthy list of amenities for a price tag of ₹21.90 lakh. To begin with, the XEV 9e’s base variant gets illuminated logos on the front and the back along with bi-LED headlamps and LED taillights. The XEV 9e Pack One sits on 19 inch wheels with aero covers.

The cabin of the base variant of the XEV 9e gets fabric upholstery, however the higher trim levels will get leather upholstery. Besides, the XEV 9e Pack One gets a triple 12.3 inch screen setup powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. It includes the touchscreen infotainment system, driver's display and co-passenger’s display. Just like the BE 6e, the XEV 9e Pack One’s infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, gets pre-loaded shopping, news and OTT apps with built- in Alexa along with several connected features such as cabin precooling and scheduled charging, and gets paired by a 4 speaker, twin tweeters setup.

The XEV 9e Pack One also gets auto headlamp and wipers, push button start/stop, cooled console storage, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats and 65W USB-C ports both in the front and rear, among other features.

In terms of safety, it gets disc brakes on all four corners with brake by wire tech, rear parking sensor with HD camera, electronic parking brake and driver drowsiness detection sensor to name a few.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Pack One: Powertrain

The base variants of both the XEV 9e and the BE 6e get powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that powers the 228 bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This setup produces 380 Nm of torque. These two electric SUVs offer fast charging capabilities, promising 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger.

