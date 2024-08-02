HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Jaguar Land Rover To Spend £3 Billion More On Revamp In Slow Ev Shift

Jaguar Land Rover to spend £3 billion more on revamp in slow EV shift

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 07:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
In February, JLR walked back the number of pure electric Land Rover models by 2026 from six to four. JLR’s new Range Rover Electric continues to gener
...
2025 Range Rover Electric Test Mule
The Range Rover Electric garnered over 16,000 expressions of interest in February since order books opened in December last year. The number now stands at more than 41,000.
2025 Range Rover Electric Test Mule
The Range Rover Electric garnered over 16,000 expressions of interest in February since order books opened in December last year. The number now stands at more than 41,000.

Jaguar Land Rover plans to spend a further £3 billion ($3.8 billion) in its strategic overhaul as the British maker of luxury SUVs reacts to the slower global shift to electric vehicles.

The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles said it’s increasing planned investment to £18 billion over five years to support its strategy of having fully electric options for all its models by the end of the decade.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-Pace
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon470 km
₹ 1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.01 Cr
Compare
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Compare
View Offers

The higher spend is partly due to slower EV demand. This means JLR will have to keep developing internal combustion engine and plug-in hybrid versions for longer in some markets “given the global transition to battery electric vehicles is going slower and more globally patchy than many expected," JLR Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux said.

“We’re learning from others that have gone before us, making sure our powertrains are perfect," he told analysts on a call.

Automakers are grappling with a slowdown in demand for EVs that has compounded higher costs across the industry. Last month, General Motors Co. and Porsche AG became the latest to rein in their EV ambitions following weaker demand for plug-in models.

Also Read : 2024 Audi A6 breaks cover, goes all electric for the first time

In February, JLR walked back the number of pure electric Land Rover models by 2026 from six to four.

Despite the EV slowdown in some parts of the world, JLR’s new Range Rover Electric continues to generate strong global interest with 41,000 sign-ups to the wait list, the company said.

The company warned it will see “constrained production" in the next two quarters due to floods at a key aluminum supplier. Porsche, BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG have also been affected.

JLR’s increased investment comes as its Indian parent, Tata Motors Ltd., reported a first-quarter profit that beat estimates on strong SUV sales.

Net income for the three months ended June 30 at the Mumbai-based company surged 74% from a year earlier to 55.7 billion rupees ($665 million), slightly better than analysts expected. First-quarter revenue advanced 5.7% to 1.08 trillion rupees, but narrowly missed analyst estimates.

JLR, which makes up nearly three-quarters of Tata Motors’ revenue, said pretax profit jumped 59% to £693 million, while its revenue rose 5.4% to a first-quarter record £7.3 billion.

Also Read : Honda, Nissan to collaborate on electric vehicles, EV batteries and software

Market Share battle

Tata Motors has been in a market share battle with Hyundai Motor Co. in India to be the country’s second-largest automaker, behind Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Tata’s bigger lineup of electric vehicles and its popular SUVs have helped it gain domestic share over the last two years.

Tata Motors is launching a new mid-sized SUV — the Curvv — next week, and will have an electric version available first as it races ahead with its product portfolio of greener vehicles.

The stock has gained 47% this year, giving it a market value greater than any other auto manufacturer in India.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 07:41 AM IST
TAGS: Chief Electric Vehicles Curvv beat Range Rover Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.