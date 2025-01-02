Hyundai Creta Electric officially revealed ahead of launch. Check range, features and specs

Hyundai Creta Electric SUV has officially been teased. The company had earlier revealed the name, Creta Electric, which earlier was speculated to be named as Creta EV . The Hyundai Creta Electric will be the third electric vehicle to be offered by the company in the country and will be the second in the current portfolio. The Creta Electric will act as a replacement for the Hyundai Kona Electric , which was discontinued earlier in 2024.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and will go up against the likes of MG ZS EV, Mahindra B

Hyundai is betting big on the Creta Electric to give it a boost in the EV segment which is currently dominated by its rival Tata Motors. Hyundai currently sells the Ioniq 5 as its only EV after the Kona was discontinued. The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in four variants – Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence with eight monotone and two dual-tone color options including 3 Matte colors.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric officially announced, set to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

As reported earlier, the Hyundai Creta Electric SUV will have an almost identical design as the 2024 Hyundai Creta, however with few changes. At the front, the Creta Electric gets a blanked out face with cover front face and a centre mounted charging port. It also gets a revised front bumper.

Meanwhile at the side, the profile remains identical to the internal combustion engine Creta, however the EV gets a new set of 17 inch aero alloy wheels. While at the rear, retaining the same tail lights, the Creta Electric gets a redesigned bumper.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Specs and range

Hyundai has revealed that the Creta Electric will get a 51.4 kWh battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 473 kms. However the teaser showcases that on a full charge the Creta Electric can cover 392 kms in normal mode. Meanwhile, the 42 kWh battery pack variant will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km on a single charge.

Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per in 58 minutes using DC charging, while the 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV suits you better?

Besides, the recent teaser has also showcased that the Hyundai Creta Electric will feature three driving modes - Eco, normal and sports, and the Creta Electric can sprint from a stand still to a 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The motor output is not yet revealed however.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

On the features side, the Hyundai Creta Electric will have identical features as the Creta, however with few more. To begin with, the EV will continue to feature a leatherette dashboard featuring dualscreen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to that found in the ICE model. This will feature wireless connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel, however, will be a new one with dual spoke design and four dots, just as the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Hyundai Creta EV: Electric cars to be launched in 2025

Other key highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric are electric panoramic sunroof, new gear selector, Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots. Besides these, the Hyundai Creta Electric will also feature digital key which made its debut with the Hyundai Alcazar, active air flaps on the front bumper for better range efficiency and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Launch and price

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Expected to be priced between ₹20-30 lakh, the Creta Electric will compete with a growing electric SUV segment, including the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and BYD Atto 3.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: