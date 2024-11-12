Honda Activa Electric first teaser released ahead of debut on November 27

HT Auto
The teaser previews a design language, which appears decidedly different from the current Honda Activa. The full debut is slated for November 27, 2024
The upcoming electric scooter from Honda could be called the Activa Electric upon launch and the design is likely to be different from the ICE Activa 110
The upcoming electric scooter from Honda could be called the Activa Electric upon launch and the design is likely to be different from the ICE Activa 110

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has dropped the first teaser for its maiden electric scooter for the Indian market. Dubbed the ‘Honda Activa Electric’ on the internet, the first teaser of the upcoming electric scooter shows off its LED headlamp. The teaser previews a design language, which appears decidedly different from the current Honda Activa. Notably, the design is likely to be different from the Honda CUV e:, recently announced for the European market.

