Honda Activa Electric scooter to be unveiled on November 27

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2024, 19:00 PM
Honda has teased the words “Watts Ahead” hinting at what is likely to be its maiden electric scooter for India. Rumours have it that the first e-scoot
...
Honda is expected to unveil the Activa Electric, its first electric scooter for India, on November 27 (CUV e: image used for representational purpose)
Honda is expected to unveil the Activa Electric, its first electric scooter for India, on November 27 (CUV e: image used for representational purpose)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has shared an invite with the media for what is arguably is most important model in recent years. The company has teased us with the words “Watts Ahead", hinting at what is likely to be its maiden electric scooter for India. Rumours have it that the first e-scooter could be called the Honda Activa Electric and will build on the success of the iconic brand.

Honda Activa Electric: What To Expect?

The Honda Activa Electric has been under development for a while now and is expected to share a host of features with its ICE counterpart to keep production costs low. Honda Two-Wheelers previously revealed plans to bring multiple electric models to the market in India with fixed and swappable battery options.

Also Read : First Honda electric motorcycle India launch confirmed

The upcoming electric scooter is expected to be identical to the Honda Activa 110 in performance and appeal, and possibly even the name
The upcoming electric scooter is expected to be identical to the Honda Activa 110 in performance and appeal, and possibly even the name

The Activa Electric scooter is expected to get a fixed battery setup, much like the upper end of the electric scooter segment. However, it’ll be interesting to see if the company opts for otherwise, like its e-scooters for Europe that get removable batteries. The two-wheeler giant has been experimenting with swappable batteries used for electric three-wheelers under its Honda e: Swap project.

Honda is tightlipped about its electric scooter project with no images yet. The model is expected to get a range of about 100 km, while performance could be on the same lines as the Activa 110. Expect the overall performance to be on the same lines as the Honda Activa 110, which would pit the model against Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Vida V1 and the like.

The Honda CUV e: for Europe packs a 6 kW (8 bhp) mid-drive motor with two removable battery packs with a combined range of over 70 km on a single charge
The Honda CUV e: for Europe packs a 6 kW (8 bhp) mid-drive motor with two removable battery packs with a combined range of over 70 km on a single charge

Honda CUV e: For Europe

More recently, Honda Motor Europe showcased its new electric scooter for Europe at EICMA 2024. The new Honda CUV e: electric scooter is the brand’s second e-scooter for Europe after the EM 1e: e-scooter. The model comes with two removable battery packs of 1.3 kWh each promising a range of over 70 km on a single charge. The charging time is said to be around 6 hours from 0-100 per cent. The CUV e: packs a mid-drive motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) and a top speed of 80 kmph.

More details on Honda’s upcoming electric offering and plans for the EV segment should be disclosed on November 27. Make sure to watch this space for all the action.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2024, 19:00 PM IST
