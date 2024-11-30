Honda Activa e: deliveries to start in Bengaluru in February, Mumbai & Delhi by April 2025

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently pulled the wraps off the new Activa e : and QC 1 electric scooters, marking its entry into the electric mobility segment. HMSI announced that deliveries of the Activa e: will commence from February onwards and now have more details on the delivery timelines for each city. Deliveries will begin first in Bengaluru in February, while sales in Mumbai and Delhi will start in April 2025.

Honda currently has over 85 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru with at least one outlet in a 5 km radius. The company will soon begin establishing

Honda Activa e: Battery Swapping Stations

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), the subsidiary behind the battery swapping service for the Activa e: has confirmed the development as it plans to setup the swapping stations in each city first. The company announced it aims to have battery swapping stations within a 5 km radius across the cities to make batteries more accessible.

Speaking about HEID's growth plans, Takuya Taniguchi, President & CMD - Honda Power Pack Energy India, said “HEID would focus on three actions, which are continuously expanding its battery swap network, ensuring the reliable service with a highly integrated system monitoring every unique battery and exchanger, and supporting customers to ensure superior battery swap experience. HEID contributes toward the realisation of carbon neutrality and greener future of India by pursuing the penetration of battery swap solution."

HEID currently has 84 swapping stations across Bengaluru and is set to grow the network further. The company has been running a pilot program in Bengaluru since November 2021 for its swappable charging stations that power electric three-wheelers. The same setup will now extend towards the Activa e: as well as future e-scooters coming from the company. Notably, the Activa e: will be able to only use the HEID batteries.

Honda Power Pack Energy India has partnered with several major players including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, as well as HMSI dealerships to establish its battery swapping network.

Detailing its growth plans further, Honda Power Pack Energy India revealed it will expand its battery swapping stations to 250 outlets in Bengaluru, 150 in Delhi, and 100 in Mumbai by March 2026. HEID says it raised funding of an additional ₹2.2 billion in August 2024 required for the network expansion.

Honda Activa e: Will Get Battery-As-A-Service Program

The Honda Activa e: sales will begin in three cities first and will be scaled up in a phased manner. The swapping stations are extremely critical to the electric scooter’s success, considering Honda will sell only under the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model. Under this program, the two 1.5 kWh battery packs can be rented at a nominal cost. That said, Honda has not revealed the rental cost of the battery packs yet and we expect to know about the same in January 2025 when prices are announced.

The Honda Activa e: comes with swappable batteries while the QC 1 will get a fixed battery and will be more widely available in the first year

Battery swapping tech will help make the Honda Activa e: more accessible to customers by bringing down the upfront cost of the electric scooter. It also helps lower range anxiety as long as the battery-swapping stations are readily available. Honda Two-Wheelers India understands how crucial the swapping stations will be to the success of its maiden electric scooter to make it more viable for customers. The battery swap itself takes less than a minute.

Honda Activa e: Specifications

Powering the Honda Activa e: is a 6 kW (8 bhp) PMS motor with 22 Nm of peak torque. The two 1.5 kWh battery packs promise 102 km (IDC certified) on a single charge. Meanwhile, the QC 1 electric scooter gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery with 80 km (IDC certified) on a single charge. Bookings for the Activa e: and QC 1 will start from January 1, 2025.

