Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by this much

Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of its electric scooter Vida V1 Pro by around ₹6,000 from June after the reduction in subsidies for electric vehicles. The electric scooter will now be available for ₹1,45,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). In cities like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, the electric scooter now retails at ₹1,25,900 (ex-showroom). The prices include the available FAME II subsidy and a portable charger.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has reduced the maximum subsidy cap for electric two-wheelers from 40% of the ex-factory price to 15%. The FAME II revision has resulted in a subsidy reduction of around ₹32,000 per unit for electric two-wheelers, however, Vida has absorbed the major impact of the reduction in subsidy and passed on only a small fraction to the prospective buyers.

The Vida V1 Pro comes with a battery pack of 3.94 kWh and takes around 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0 to 80%. The scooter is claimed to deliver a riding range of 165 km on a single charge. It comes with a 6 kW electric motor which produces a continuous output of 3.9 kW. It can hit 40 kmph from stationary in just 3.2 seconds and its top speed is 80 kmph.

Various other electric two-wheeler makers have also announced increment in prices of their products. TVS Motor has increased the prices of its iQube electric scooter by ₹17,000 and ₹22,000, depending on the variant. Ola Electric has increased the price of its product range roughly by ₹15,000. Ola S1 Pro is now priced at ₹1,39,999, Ola S1 at ₹1,29,999 and Ola S1 Air at ₹1,09,999.

Ather Energy has has also revised the prices of its 450X e-scooter, which now starts at ₹1,45,000 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). However, Hero Electric said that it will not increase the prices of its e-scooter models.

