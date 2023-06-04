HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by this much

Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of its electric scooter Vida V1 Pro by around 6,000 from June after the reduction in subsidies for electric vehicles. The electric scooter will now be available for 1,45,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). In cities like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, the electric scooter now retails at 1,25,900 (ex-showroom). The prices include the available FAME II subsidy and a portable charger.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jun 2023, 13:28 PM
The Ministry of Heavy Industries has reduced the maximum subsidy cap for electric two-wheelers from 40% of the ex-factory price to 15%. The FAME II revision has resulted in a subsidy reduction of around 32,000 per unit for electric two-wheelers, however, Vida has absorbed the major impact of the reduction in subsidy and passed on only a small fraction to the prospective buyers.

The Vida V1 Pro comes with a battery pack of 3.94 kWh and takes around 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0 to 80%. The scooter is claimed to deliver a riding range of 165 km on a single charge. It comes with a 6 kW electric motor which produces a continuous output of 3.9 kW. It can hit 40 kmph from stationary in just 3.2 seconds and its top speed is 80 kmph.

Various other electric two-wheeler makers have also announced increment in prices of their products. TVS Motor has increased the prices of its iQube electric scooter by 17,000 and 22,000, depending on the variant. Ola Electric has increased the price of its product range roughly by 15,000. Ola S1 Pro is now priced at 1,39,999, Ola S1 at 1,29,999 and Ola S1 Air at 1,09,999.

Ather Energy has has also revised the prices of its 450X e-scooter, which now starts at 1,45,000 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). However, Hero Electric said that it will not increase the prices of its e-scooter models.

