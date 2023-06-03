Reduction in FAME 2 subsidy has paved way for this price hike of electric scooters
Ola electric scooter prices have been increased by up to ₹15,000
Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro prices have been increased by ₹10,000, ₹15,000 and ₹15,000, respectively
Ola scooters now cost between ₹109,999 and ₹139,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
Matter too hiked the price of its electric bike Aera by ₹30,000, applicable from June 6
Matter Aera 500 will be priced at ₹1.74 lakh, while the Aera 5000+ will cost at ₹1.84 lakh
Ather 450X price has been hiked by ₹30,000 to ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Okaya EV has increased price of its Faast series scooters significantly
Ampere Primus and Magnus EX prices have been revises upward by up to ₹39,100
This price hike of electric scooters is expected to hit the sales momentum, believes the Indian EV manufacturing industry