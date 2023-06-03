Electric scooters in India become pricier from this month

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 03, 2023

Reduction in FAME 2 subsidy has paved way for this price hike of electric scooters

Ola electric scooter prices have been increased by up to 15,000

Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro prices have been increased by 10,000, 15,000 and 15,000, respectively

Ola scooters now cost between 109,999 and 139,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

 Check product page

Matter too hiked the price of its electric bike Aera by 30,000, applicable from June 6

Matter Aera 500 will be priced at 1.74 lakh, while the Aera 5000+ will cost at 1.84 lakh

Ather 450X price has been hiked by 30,000 to 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Okaya EV has increased price of its Faast series scooters significantly

Ampere Primus and Magnus EX prices have been revises upward by up to 39,100

This price hike of electric scooters is expected to hit the sales momentum, believes the Indian EV manufacturing industry
Know more about the new cost of Ather 450X Pro Pack in your city
Click Here