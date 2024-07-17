HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Exclusive Look: Check Out India Bound Cloud Ev From Jsw Mg Motor

Exclusive look: Check out India-bound Cloud EV from JSW MG Motor

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2024, 18:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Cloud EV will be the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor, after ZS EV and Comet EV.The Cloud EV is a crossover utility vehicle with the
...
Cloud EV
The Cloud EV will be the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor, after ZS EV and Comet EV.
Cloud EV
The Cloud EV will be the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor, after ZS EV and Comet EV.

JAKARTA : The MG Cloud EV (electric vehicle) is all set for its India debut ahead of the festive season. Now while JSW MG Motor India has two EVs in the form of the premium ZS EV and the ultra compact Comet EV, the MG Cloud EV is perhaps the biggest bet in the electric space from the brand yet. And there is good enough reason why.

The MG Cloud EV has been spotted on test runs - in complete or partial camouflage - in India in recent times but HT Auto team recently got to see it in its entire glory. Displayed under the Wuling brand, the Cloud EV received a fair degree of attention at the ongoing 2024 Indonesian International Auto Show in Jakarta. And it is this same model that will make its way to India ahead of the festive period.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

MG Cloud EV: What is it like on the outside?

The Cloud EV is a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and in this alone, there is a different path that MG is trying to take. While expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV and the XUV400, the Cloud EV ditches the SUV body form for a more practical urban vehicle-like visual appeal. The front of the Cloud EV is likely to polarise opinions to a certain degree but it manages to lean on the cleaner side of things. LEDs are used generously but still don't exactly overpower the face. The LED strip between the DRLs give the face some character while the LED headlights lower down in their blackened casing are decent as well. The front bumper gets the Black-colour treatment and has a chrome underlining.

Also Read : Tata Curvv production-spec version to be unveiled on July 19

The Cloud EV also stands fairly tall and is as long as many of the mid-size SUVs already available in the Indian market. But what is particularly impressive is that it has a very respectable ground clearance of 180mm. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets two charging points - one on the left front section and the other on the right rear side. The windows are fairly big as well while there is a gloss black treatment stretching across the side doors which come with flush handles.

Over at the back, the profile is fairly clean with a single LED light bar stretching across the lenghth of the trunk, connecting the two LED tail lights. The boot comes with electronic operation for opening and closing.

Cloud Ev
Cloud EV manages to marry comfort with technological abundance.
Cloud Ev
Cloud EV manages to marry comfort with technological abundance.

MG Cloud EV: What is it like on the inside?

The Cloud EV is attempting to play in another level when it comes to cabin space and features. Because of its length and design, there is copious amount of space for passengers at the back. The space for feet is decent but the kneeroom and under-thigh support is outright fantastic even when the front seats are pushed all the way back. Additionally, all the seats inside this EV get a generous amount of cushioning which is likely to add to the comfort quotient of the vehicle. Lack of a floor tunnel further means that even the passenger in the middle is likely to be comfortable while three dedicated headrests, dedicated AC vents and reclining backseats are some of the other great highlights here.

Also Read : ZS EV, Comet EV help JSW MG Motor clock significant growth in the segment

Jump to the front half of the vehicle and the Cloud EV manages to marry comfort with technological abundance. There is a mammoth 15.6-inch infotainment screen that is the HQ of everything here. In fact, apart from switches for the windows, every other aspect of this vehicle is controlled using the main display screen - from headlights, audio control and HVAC system to even folding the side mirrors or ORVMs.

What the massive central display does, however, is make the rectangular drive display look puny. While both displays are sharp, bright and fairly easy to read, the driver display looks far simpler in comparative terms. Even the two-spoke steering wheel is nothing exceptional to look at while still packing in mounted controls and supporting adjustments for both reach and rake.

The overall dashboard layout is very clean and there are a plethora of storage spaces all around the vehicle. Two dedicated bottle holders on the dashboard itself, three cupholders on the centre console, additional storage space under this console, bottle holders on all doors and more space under the central armrest.

The colour scheme used on the display vehicle also deserves a thumbs up with no particular glitz or glamour inside the Cloud EV - apart from perhaps the 250-colour ambient lighting. Practicality, however is paramount and the front two seats can be reclined full flat or 180 degrees to possibly allow for power naps during charging sessions.

Cloud EV
The Cloud EV under the Wuling brand gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack which allows it to have a claimed range of 460 km per charge.
Cloud EV
The Cloud EV under the Wuling brand gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack which allows it to have a claimed range of 460 km per charge.

Cloud EV: Battery and range

The Cloud EV under the Wuling brand gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack at its core which allows it to have a claimed range of 460 kms per charge. The battery can be powered from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in 30 minutes if using a DC fast charger. It isn't exactly known if the India-bound MG Cloud EV will also boast of similar specs when launched.

MG Cloud EV: When is it launching in India?

The Cloud EV is all set to touch down in India, complete with MG logo and branding, ahead of the festive period. MG India has a whole lot of EV experience in India even though it only made its debut in the country some five years ago. And it is this experience that the company would be banking on as the Cloud EV gets ready to rival Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2024, 18:02 PM IST
TAGS: MG Tata Cloud EV MG Cloud EV MG MG Motor India MG india JSW MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.