ZS EV, Comet EV help JSW MG Motor clock significant growth in the segment

JSW MG Motor has made significant inroads in the electric vehicle segment in India in the last three months with a growth of 39 per cent between April and June this year. The British-origin carmaker said that the ZS EV and Comet EV, its two electric cars on offer in India, have contributed about 40 per cent of its overall sales during this period. The star performer for the carmaker has been the ZS EV electric SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon EV. It has clocked a massive 95 per cent jump in its sales in the second quarter of the year.

JSW MG Motor has increased its share in the electric vehicle segment after ZS EV clocked its best-ever sales month in June.Every four out of 10 vehicl

In June, MG Motor clocked record sales of the ZS EV - its flagship electric SUV which made its debut in India in 2019. The ZS EV, along with the Comet EV which is India's most affordable electric car, helped the carmaker to increase sales of electric vehicles by 21 per cent compared to the same month last year. June was the second straight month that the ZS EV clocked record monthly sales.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki eVX 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

MG Motor is currently the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the passenger car segment after Tata Motors. Reacting to the success of the ZS EV electric SUV, Satinder Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, said, "Our focus on expanding our electric vehicle portfolio is yielding positive results, as evidenced by the strong sales performance of MG EVs. The significant contribution of NEVs to our overall sales reinforces our commitment to sustainable mobility."

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV has a confirmed launch date. Check how long you have to wait

The sale of electric vehicles from MG Motor has seen a spike of late. In May, MG Motor had clocked more than 35 per cent of its sales from electric vehicles led by ZS EV. However, the contribution of its Comet EV cannot go unnoticed. The smallest electric SUV in India is also the most affordable model in the segment. The Comet EV is priced from ₹7 lakh, going up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback takes on the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E-C3 in the segment.

Upcoming MG electric car to debut soon

Buoyed by the recent success in the EV segment, MG Motor is now gearing up to drive in its third electric car to India. The carmaker has been spotted testing a new EV, which is globally sold as the Cloud EV. The testing of the electric vehicle began amid the carmaker registering for a new trademark by the name Excelor EV.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki eVX to get two battery pack options and all-wheel drive

The Cloud EV is sold in global markets, primarily in China, by Wuling. It is offered with two battery pack options which include a 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh units. The electric car has a claimed range between 360 kms and 460 kms in a single charge, depending on the battery size.

MG Motor is expected to debut the India-bound electric car at the upcoming Indonesia Auto Show. The event will start from tomorrow (July 17).

First Published Date: