HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Curvv And Curvv Ev To Launch On …

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV to launch on …

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2024, 14:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Curvv SUV Coupe will be offered with diesel, petrol and ICE powertrain.
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv concept vehicle on display at the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv concept vehicle on display at the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Motors has confirmed that they will launch the Curvv on 7th August. Tata will launch the Curvv with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain. The new SUV Coupe will be placed between the Nexon and the Harrier in the lineup. The major rival of the Curvv will be the upcoming Citroen Basalt.

Tata Motors has been releasing teasers of the new SUV Coupe on their social media pages. Till now, the brand has revealed that the vehicle will come with paddle shifters that will help in taking manual control of the gearbox whereas on the EV version, they could be used for changing the brake regeneration level.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Features

There will also be three driving modes on offer - City, Eco and Sport. There would also be a digital driver's display that is taken from the Nexon EV and Punch EV. Apart from this, the Curvv will come with automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a multi-function steering wheel and there would be a sunroof on offer as well. It is expected that there would be ADAS on offer as well.

Also Read : Buying a Tata Punch? Here are five things to keep in mind

Tata Curvv: Specs

The Curvv will be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is already doing duty on Tata Altroz and Nexon. There would also be a turbo petrol engine on offer about which the information is not yet out. The gearbox options on duty will be a 6-speed manual unit and an automatic transmission is also expected to be on offer.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Tata Curvv EV

Tata's new active.ev platform, which was first introduced with the Punch EV, will serve as the foundation for the Curvv EV. The anticipated range for the Tata Curvv EV is approximately 500 km. Among the features that the Curvv EV will offer are Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes, and DC charging. The main competitors for the Curvv EV will include the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2024, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Eco Curvv City EV Curvv EV electric vehicles Tata Motors Curvv Tata electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.