Tata Curvv and Curvv EV to launch on …
- Tata Curvv SUV Coupe will be offered with diesel, petrol and ICE powertrain.
Tata Motors has confirmed that they will launch the Curvv on 7th August. Tata will launch the Curvv with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain. The new SUV Coupe will be placed between the Nexon and the Harrier in the lineup. The major rival of the Curvv will be the upcoming Citroen Basalt.
Tata Motors has been releasing teasers of the new SUV Coupe on their social media pages. Till now, the brand has revealed that the vehicle will come with paddle shifters that will help in taking manual control of the gearbox whereas on the EV version, they could be used for changing the brake regeneration level.
Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Features
There will also be three driving modes on offer - City, Eco and Sport. There would also be a digital driver's display that is taken from the Nexon EV and Punch EV. Apart from this, the Curvv will come with automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a multi-function steering wheel and there would be a sunroof on offer as well. It is expected that there would be ADAS on offer as well.
Tata Curvv: Specs
The Curvv will be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is already doing duty on Tata Altroz and Nexon. There would also be a turbo petrol engine on offer about which the information is not yet out. The gearbox options on duty will be a 6-speed manual unit and an automatic transmission is also expected to be on offer.
Tata Curvv EV
Tata's new active.ev platform, which was first introduced with the Punch EV, will serve as the foundation for the Curvv EV. The anticipated range for the Tata Curvv EV is approximately 500 km. Among the features that the Curvv EV will offer are Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes, and DC charging. The main competitors for the Curvv EV will include the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV.