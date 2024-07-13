Tata Curvv and Curvv EV to launch on …

Tata Motors has confirmed that they will launch the Curvv on 7th August. Tata will launch the Curvv with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain. The new SUV Coupe will be placed between the Nexon and the Harrier in the lineup. The major rival of the Curvv will be the upcoming Citroen Basalt.

Tata Motors has been releasing teasers of the new SUV Coupe on their social media pages. Till now, the brand has revealed that the vehicle will come with paddle shifters that will help in taking manual control of the gearbox whereas on the EV version, they could be used for changing the brake regeneration level.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv EV Concept 56.5kWh 56.5kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: Features

There will also be three driving modes on offer - City, Eco and Sport. There would also be a digital driver's display that is taken from the Nexon EV and Punch EV. Apart from this, the Curvv will come with automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a multi-function steering wheel and there would be a sunroof on offer as well. It is expected that there would be ADAS on offer as well.

Also Read : Buying a Tata Punch? Here are five things to keep in mind

Tata Curvv: Specs

The Curvv will be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is already doing duty on Tata Altroz and Nexon. There would also be a turbo petrol engine on offer about which the information is not yet out. The gearbox options on duty will be a 6-speed manual unit and an automatic transmission is also expected to be on offer.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Tata Curvv EV

Tata's new active.ev platform, which was first introduced with the Punch EV, will serve as the foundation for the Curvv EV. The anticipated range for the Tata Curvv EV is approximately 500 km. Among the features that the Curvv EV will offer are Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes, and DC charging. The main competitors for the Curvv EV will include the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

First Published Date: