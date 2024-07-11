HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti Suzuki Evx To Get Two Battery Pack Options And All Wheel Drive

Maruti Suzuki eVX to get two battery pack options and all-wheel drive

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2024, 15:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A new report suggests that in order to cater to diverse needs, the new Maruti Suzuki eVX will be available with two battery choices- a 40kWh option an
...
Suzuki eVX 7
The Maruti Suzuki eVX might be called as Maruti Suzuki Escudo (Image courtesy: CarWatch)
Suzuki eVX 7
The Maruti Suzuki eVX might be called as Maruti Suzuki Escudo (Image courtesy: CarWatch)

Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased quite a few times now in several auto shows. The model will bring a major shift not just in Maruti Suzuki India’s portfolio but also Suzuki’s portfolio globally, being the first electric vehicle from the Japanese giant. A new report by Japanese internet service company, Hatena Blog, reported that the Maruti Suzuki eVX might be named ‘Escudo’.

The report further states that in order to cater to diverse needs, the new Maruti Suzuki eVX will be available with two battery choices- a 40kWh option and a 60kWh battery pack. The 40kWh battery is expected to prioritise efficiency and affordability.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Meanwhile for extended range, the 60kWh battery variant becomes the option. While the larger 60kWh battery is expected to dominate the international markets, Suzuki recognises the price sensitivity of Indian consumers and hence will offer the 40kWh option to cater to a broader audience, the report said.

Also Read : Upcoming Maruti eVX electric car spied testing, revealing fresh details

Suzuki is not going it alone with the Escudo (Maruti Suzuki eVX). To ensure competitiveness and affordability, they have partnered with Toyota Motor Corporation for several key components. This collaboration leverages a jointly developed platform for electric vehicles, reducing battery and development costs significantly. This strategy builds upon the successful partnership for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Toyota Innova Hycross - Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Design cues from the eVX concept

The new Suzuki Escudo will borrow design elements from the previously showcased "Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept." The exterior retains the concept's bold and rugged look, with a focus on aerodynamics evident in the integrated rear door handles.

Also Read : Hybrid cars are less polluting than EVs, says Maruti Suzuki chairman. Here's why

Further it is expected that the production model will prioritise practicality over the concept's avant-garde interior. The yoke steering wheel will be replaced by a more conventional oval design. Additionally, a large horizontal display will dominate the dashboard, complemented by a comprehensive suite of safety features, solidifying the Suzuki Escudo's position as the “flagship of Suzuki's SUVs."

India gets priority launch

While the Suzuki Escudo will be available in India, Europe, and Japan, Suzuki prioritises the Indian market with a planned January 2025 launch. This strategic decision reflects India's growing electric vehicle market and government push for clean mobility solutions.

Also Read : Suzuki's first-ever EV to be produced in India for domestic and global market

The Suzuki Escudo signifies a significant shift for Suzuki in India. With its focus on range options, strategic partnerships, and an India-first launch strategy, the Suzuki Escudo is poised to be a major contender in the burgeoning Indian electric vehicle market.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2024, 15:53 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara eVX Urban Cruiser Hyryder Innova Hycross maruti suzuki maruti suzuki ev electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.