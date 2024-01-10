HT Auto
Suzuki's first-ever EV to be produced in India for domestic and global market

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2024, 14:35 PM
  • The first Suzuki EV will be produced in India and sold domestically while also being exported to Japan and European countries.
Suzuki eVX 7
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
The Suzuki eVX was first showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January of 2023. The company plans to roll out its production version by end of 2024.
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.

While the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki eVX in production form, which will be Suzuki's first ever electric vehicle (EV) passenger vehicle, is slated to make its debut by the end of this year, it has been confirmed that it will be manufactured in India and sold in the domestic market as well as exported to select global markets.

During the Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, stated that the first EV model from Suzuki group will be rolled out from the Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) by the end of this year and will be sold not only in India but will also be exported to Japan and select European countries.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki showcases flying car concept at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The Suzuki president further said that the company will be investing 3,200 crore for its battery electric vehicle (BEV) production to add a fourth production line at SMG. This addition will take the total annual production from the plant to one million units from the current 7.5 lakh units. This production line will be operational in FY26.

Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki eVX
60 kWh 160 Kmph 550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
25.58 Kwh 85 Kmph 280 km
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
50.3 kWh 140 Kmph 419.0
₹ 21 - 24.18 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
39.2 kWh 167 kmph 452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Jeep Avenger (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Avenger
50.8 kWh 150 Kmph 400 km
₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs
Toshihiro further added that the company is also looking at investing another 3,500 crore to set up a second facility for SMG which would have an annual production capacity of one million. The facility will be in operation from FY29 and will take the total production capacity of SMG to two million annually.

During his speech, the Suzuki president spoke highly of India stating that the country's automobile market has been increasing steadily during the last 10 years. He added that the company expects that this year the vehicle production from the country will be 1.7 times of what it was in 2014 while the exports will be 2.6 times as compared to 10 years ago.

Suzuki plans to secure a production capacity of approximately four million units in India by FY30 in view of the expanding Indian automotive market. Earlier in 2022, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) announced an investment of 13,000 crore to set up the Kharkhoda production plant. This facility will be in operation from 2025 onwards and will annually produce 2.5 lakh vehicles initially.

Suzuki also claimed that with a keen eye on reduction of greenhouse emissions, it will be focusing on a 'multi-pathway' approach by offering multiple sustainable vehicle options such as CNG, biogas, bioethanol and green hydrogen in addition to BEVs. The company stated that taking advantage of India's animal wealth, the company will start the production of biogas from cow dung. Interestingly, in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board and Banas Diary, the company has started the construction of four biogas plants in Gujarat.

It was learned earlier that out of the three million vehicles that Maruti Suzuki India plans to sell in India, 60 per cent of sales will come from ICE models, of which 35 per cent will be CNG models. The remaining sales will be made up of pure ICE, biofuel, and flex fuel models.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2024, 14:33 PM IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki electric car electric vehicle EVX Maruti Suzuki EVX EV

