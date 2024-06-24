Upcoming Maruti eVX electric car spied testing, revealing fresh details

As Maruti Suzuki gears up to make debut in India's growing electric vehicle segment, the carmaker continues to test its first electric car eVX on Indian roads. In the latest spotting, the eVX was seen near Gurugram with around six people on board and other fresh details about the upcoming EV. The eVX, which will be compact in size, has already been showcased by the carmaker at several auto shows in India and abroad. The eVX is expected to be launched in India some time next year.

The latest spy shot of Maruti eVX shared on social media reveals the electric car is likely to get a different alloy wheel design than the one showcased by the carmaker earlier. The test mule captured on camera is seen with a five-spoke alloy wheel design unlike the 10-spoke alloys seen with earlier test units. The size of the wheels are expected to be 16 inches or bigger. The spy shots also reveal that the eVX is likely to get the rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar like the older generation Swift. This has also been spotted in earlier test units and is different from the showcased concept version.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Design

Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to come with other exterior features such as LED headlight and DRL units, a LED lightbar, high-mounted stop lamp, rear spoiler as well as a shark-fin antenna. Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that its first electric vehicle will be built on a new electric skateboard platform. The size of the battery is expected to be around 60 kWh. Maruti had claimed that the eVX could offer a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Key features expected

Maruti Suzuki had also revealed how the interior of the eVX will look like during the showcase of an updated concept version last year. It shows the eVX with a simplistic yet futuristic interior design with all modern amenities expected. The eVX is likely to offer features like a large touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, automatic climate control, electric adjustment for the driver seat and an auto-dimming IRVM.

