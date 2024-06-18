HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Cloud Ev Likely To Hit Market By September 2024. Here’s What To Expect

MG Cloud EV likely to hit market by September 2024. Here’s what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2024, 12:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
To be priced competitively, potentially under ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Cloud EV is expected to be heavily localised, including the battery pack
...
MG Cloud EV
MG Cloud EV is sold with two battery pack options in the global market. (Photo courtesy: Reddit/lolgod11)
MG Cloud EV
MG Cloud EV is sold with two battery pack options in the global market. (Photo courtesy: Reddit/lolgod11)

MG Motor India is keeping its foot on the electric vehicle (EV) pedal in India, adhering to its strategy of launching at least one new EV model every 3-6 months. The MG Cloud EV, following the MG Comet EV launched last year, is set for an expected September 2024 debut, marking their third electric offering alongside the ZS EV.

To be priced competitively, potentially under 20 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Cloud EV is expected to be heavily localised, including the battery pack, for cost-effectiveness. This move positions it as a contender against established players like the Tata Nexon EV, BYD e6, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. Several test mule sightings and a recent patent filing point towards the Cloud EV's imminent arrival.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details

MG Cloud EV: Design

The MG Cloud EV will be sold under the MG brand by SAIC in India. This electric SUV boasts a compact design, measuring approximately 4,300 mm in length, making it slightly smaller than the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The wheelbase stretches across 2,700 mm.

Also Read : MG Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

The MG Cloud EV adopts a modern design aesthetic. The front fascia features a prominent full-width LED light bar that frames a closed-off grille. Other touches to the front include projector headlamps and a wide air dam suggests potential aerodynamic benefits. Flush door handles are also expected. The Cloud EV is expected to boast a panoramic glasshouse for excellent visibility and a rear spoiler that integrates with the overall modern design.

MG Cloud EV: Interior

The MG Cloud EV's interior is expected to reflect a minimalist design approach. Clean, horizontal lines are likely to dominate the dashboard and door trims, creating a sense of spaciousness. In terms of features, the Cloud EV might offer a dual-screen setup with a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Additionally, features like horizontally positioned AC vents, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, climate control, powered seats, a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite are on the potential list.

MG Cloud EV: Powertrain

In markets outside of India, the MG Cloud EV comes with two battery pack choices: a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh battery. These translate to estimated driving ranges of 360 kms and 460 kms, respectively. Both variants utilise a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor generating 132 bhp.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV all set for India debut in ….

However, it remains to be seen which, if any, of these battery options MG will introduce in India. The decision likely hinges on factors like market demand, government regulations and overall vehicle pricing strategy.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2024, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: e6 Nexon EV eVX Carens mg motor india mg cloud ev tata nexon ev mg comet ev electric vehicle maruti suzuki evx

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.