MG Cloud EV likely to hit market by September 2024. Here’s what to expect

MG Motor India is keeping its foot on the electric vehicle (EV) pedal in India, adhering to its strategy of launching at least one new EV model every 3-6 months. The MG Cloud EV, following the MG Comet EV launched last year, is set for an expected September 2024 debut, marking their third electric offering alongside the ZS EV.

To be priced competitively, potentially under ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Cloud EV is expected to be heavily localised, including the battery pack, for cost-effectiveness. This move positions it as a contender against established players like the Tata Nexon EV, BYD e6, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. Several test mule sightings and a recent patent filing point towards the Cloud EV's imminent arrival.

MG Cloud EV: Design

The MG Cloud EV will be sold under the MG brand by SAIC in India. This electric SUV boasts a compact design, measuring approximately 4,300 mm in length, making it slightly smaller than the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The wheelbase stretches across 2,700 mm.

The MG Cloud EV adopts a modern design aesthetic. The front fascia features a prominent full-width LED light bar that frames a closed-off grille. Other touches to the front include projector headlamps and a wide air dam suggests potential aerodynamic benefits. Flush door handles are also expected. The Cloud EV is expected to boast a panoramic glasshouse for excellent visibility and a rear spoiler that integrates with the overall modern design.

MG Cloud EV: Interior

The MG Cloud EV's interior is expected to reflect a minimalist design approach. Clean, horizontal lines are likely to dominate the dashboard and door trims, creating a sense of spaciousness. In terms of features, the Cloud EV might offer a dual-screen setup with a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Additionally, features like horizontally positioned AC vents, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, climate control, powered seats, a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite are on the potential list.

MG Cloud EV: Powertrain

In markets outside of India, the MG Cloud EV comes with two battery pack choices: a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh battery. These translate to estimated driving ranges of 360 kms and 460 kms, respectively. Both variants utilise a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor generating 132 bhp.

However, it remains to be seen which, if any, of these battery options MG will introduce in India. The decision likely hinges on factors like market demand, government regulations and overall vehicle pricing strategy.

