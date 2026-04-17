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Buying VinFast VF MPV 7? Everything you must know about its features

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 10:17 am
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VinFast VF MPV 7 is the latest from the Vietnamese automaker in India, the third electric car from the brand in the country after VF 6 and VF 7.

VinFast VF MPV 7
VinFast VF MPV 7 is the latest from the Vietnamese automaker in India, the third electric car from the brand in the country after VF 6 and VF 7.
VinFast VF MPV 7
VinFast VF MPV 7 is the latest from the Vietnamese automaker in India, the third electric car from the brand in the country after VF 6 and VF 7.
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Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has launched its third electric car in India, the VF MPV 7. Christened as VinFast VF MPV 7, the three-row, seven-seater electric MPV has joined the automaker's India lineup, where other models like VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 exist. Priced at 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and available in a fully-loaded, single variant, the VF MPV 7 is currently available for private buyers. VinFast has stated that there will be a fleet segment-focused version of the electric MPV, which will be christened as Limo Green.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is projected as a practical and affordable electric MPV that challenges rivals like BYD eMax 7, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S. The electric MPV is claimed to be capable of 517 km range on a single charge.

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The electric MPV comes with a minimalist design on the exterior and inside the cabin. The cabin sports a host of features. If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick look at the key features the MPV offers.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features in a nutshell

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features
ExteriorInteriorComfort & convenienceSafety
  • LED headlights
  • LED DRLs
  • LED turn indicators
  • 19-inch all-black alloy wheels
  • Black body cladding
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Rear wiper, washer and defogger
  • Auto-folding ORVM
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Adjustable headrests for all seats
  • Bezelless day/night IRVM
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen combining infotainment & instrument cluster
  • A 4-speaker sound system
  • Connected car technology
  • Wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • Manually height-adjustable driver seat
  • Auto AC with rear vents
  • Type-A and Type-C charging ports
  • 6-way adjustable driver’s seat
  • 60:40 rear seat split in the second row
  • 50:50 seat split in the third row
  • 12V charging port in the front console and boot
  • All windows up/down with anti-pinch
  • PM 2.5 air filter
  • Third row AC control
  • Cupholders in the third row
  • Keyless entry
  • Brake pedal integrated starter
  • Multi drive mode (Eco/City/Sport)
  • Creep mode
  • Cruise control
  • 4 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking camera
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Hill start assist
  • Traction control
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Electronic parking brake
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • All-wheel disc brakes

At the exterior, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is a stylish-looking electric car with large dimensional figures, while inside the cabin, it comes in two distinct themes: all-black and dual-tone black and brown. While the EV manufacturer has added loads of features to the VF MPV 7, it lacks some key features which are known for drawing high consumer attention in India.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features it missed
  • Sunroof
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Sunshades
  • Powered tailgate
  • Ambient lighting
  • Power-adjustable seats
  • Ventilated seats
  • Wireless phone charger
  • ADAS suite
  • V2L (Vehicle to Load) charging
  • V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging

The MPV doesn't come with a sunroof, rear centre armrest, sunshades, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, power-adjustable, ventilated seats, or a wireless phone charger, which would have increased its value further. Also, not having an ADAS suite at this price point is a notable miss. Technology like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging, too, would have ramped up its appeal further.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 10:17 am IST
TAGS: VinFast VF MPV 7 VinFast VF MPV 7

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