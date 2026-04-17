Buying VinFast VF MPV 7? Everything you must know about its features
VinFast VF MPV 7 is the latest from the Vietnamese automaker in India, the third electric car from the brand in the country after VF 6 and VF 7.
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has launched its third electric car in India, the VF MPV 7. Christened as VinFast VF MPV 7, the three-row, seven-seater electric MPV has joined the automaker's India lineup, where other models like VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 exist. Priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and available in a fully-loaded, single variant, the VF MPV 7 is currently available for private buyers. VinFast has stated that there will be a fleet segment-focused version of the electric MPV, which will be christened as Limo Green.
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is projected as a practical and affordable electric MPV that challenges rivals like BYD eMax 7, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S. The electric MPV is claimed to be capable of 517 km range on a single charge.
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The electric MPV comes with a minimalist design on the exterior and inside the cabin. The cabin sports a host of features. If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick look at the key features the MPV offers.
VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features in a nutshell
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features
|Exterior
|Interior
|Comfort & convenience
|Safety
At the exterior, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is a stylish-looking electric car with large dimensional figures, while inside the cabin, it comes in two distinct themes: all-black and dual-tone black and brown. While the EV manufacturer has added loads of features to the VF MPV 7, it lacks some key features which are known for drawing high consumer attention in India.
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features it missed
The MPV doesn't come with a sunroof, rear centre armrest, sunshades, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, power-adjustable, ventilated seats, or a wireless phone charger, which would have increased its value further. Also, not having an ADAS suite at this price point is a notable miss. Technology like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging, too, would have ramped up its appeal further.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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