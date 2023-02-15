Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to arrive with more range soon

Bajaj Auto is most likely to introduce an updated version of the Chetak electric scooter soon with more range. As per RTO documents, the Bajaj Chetak ’s range has been improved by 20 per cent, which takes the claimed range to 108 km on a single charge. The current version promises 90 km on a single charge. The 2.88 kWh battery pack though remains the same as per the document.

It’s likely that Bajaj has made software updates to the electric scooter to extract more range. Although not stated specifically, the Battery Management System (BMS) could see improvements to optimise efficiency, which in turn improves the range on the Chetak. The leaked document also confirms there will be no change in the power output. The scooter uses a 4 kW (5.3 bhp) PMS motor that sends power to the rear wheel. The top speed is around 70 kmph.

With the improved range, the Bajaj Chetak manages to better the TVS iQube S variant that promises 100 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, rivals like the Vida V1 Pro, Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro claim 165 km, 146 km and 170 km respectively, on a single charge.

The Bajaj Chetak is currently priced at ₹ 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom with FAME subsidies)

The Bajaj Chetak is arguably one of the best-built models from the company. However, the manufacturer has been on the back foot with its maiden electric offering. Nevertheless, the company plans to rapidly expand its presence across the country with more experience centres, pushing Chetak into newer markets. On the feature front, the model comes with an LCD unit, illuminated, soft-touch switchgear and a metal body.

Prices for the Bajaj Chetak currently start at ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom after FAME II subsidies). While we do not expect a price reduction with the latest iteration, the model would feel slightly better equipped to tackle its rivals in the electric scooter segment.

