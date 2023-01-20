HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ktm To Sell Bajaj's Chetak Electric Scooters In Europe From Next Year

KTM to sell Bajaj's Chetak electric scooters in Europe from next year

Swiss sports bike maker KTM, which has a manufacturing joint venture with Bajaj Auto, on Friday said it will begin selling the electric model of the resurrected iconic Chetak in the first quarter of 2024 in Europe.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 17:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bajaj Chetak electric scooters, priced at ₹1.4 lakh, has found more than 24,000 homes across India and is available in 40 cities.
Bajaj Chetak electric scooters, priced at ₹1.4 lakh, has found more than 24,000 homes across India and is available in 40 cities.
Bajaj Chetak electric scooters, priced at ₹1.4 lakh, has found more than 24,000 homes across India and is available in 40 cities.
Bajaj Chetak electric scooters, priced at ₹1.4 lakh, has found more than 24,000 homes across India and is available in 40 cities.

The 50.1:49.9 joint venture also rolled out the 1 millionth KTM bike from the Chakan plant near here.

KTM claims to be the world's No 1 premium motorbike brand.

The E-Chetak especially the second generation, is a great commuter product for a market like Europe. If everything goes as planned we should be selling this e-scooter in Europe from early 2024.

The European marketing season begins in March and we should be ready by then, Stefan Pierer, the chief executive of Perier Mobility which owns the KTM brand told reporters here.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Soco Cumini (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini
₹90,000 *Expected Price
View Details

Since its launch in 1972, the Chetak became a household name over the decades but since the company made bigger from bikes, Bajaj Auto under the present management led by Rajiv Bajaj in 2006 discontinued the Chetak.

The iconic scooter made a comeback in October 2019 in the EV form and since then has sold over 24,000 units at price tag of 1.4 lakh and is available in 40cities now.

The Bajaj KTM tie-up began in October 2007 and the first bike was rolled out in 2011.

Rajiv Bajaj addressing the media said half of the 1 million KTMs are on Indian roads and the rest are exported to around 70 countries.

On an annual basis, the Chakan plant can manufacture 2 lakh units of various KTM models and last year its output stood at around 1.6 lakh which has fallen further this fiscal due to chip shortage, a bajaj official told PTI here on Friday.Half of the KTMs produced in Pune are shipped to around 70 global markets by KTM while Bajaj ships a portion of its volume to Sri Lanka, Nepal and Indonesia, Pierer said.

On achieving the 1 millionth milestone, Bajaj said when we began the KTM partnership in 2007 with the goal of affordable innovation and 15 years later we have not only been successful but have alsobecome strategic partners with 49.9:50.1 equity holding structure.

And given our similar cultures, a sustained and trusted cooperation has been built which will soon be extended to electric vehicles and next-generation technologies.

He also said the plant is ready to roll our higher-end KTM bikes as and when KTM management wants us.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 17:20 PM IST
TAGS: Chetak Bajaj Auto Electric vehicle KTM
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Simple Energy inaugurates its new plant in Tamil Nadu: 10 things you need to know
Simple Energy inaugurates its new plant in Tamil Nadu: 10 things you need to know
Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India
TVS iQube electric scooter crosses 50,000 sales milestone since May 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter crosses 50,000 sales milestone since May 2022
This luxury SUV from Bentley costs ₹6 crore
This luxury SUV from Bentley costs 6 crore
Simple Energy opens first plant in Tamil Nadu, One EV production to begin soon
Simple Energy opens first plant in Tamil Nadu, One EV production to begin soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city