Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) and Uber have partnered to support the adoption of 5,000 Mahindra electric three-wheelers over the next 12 months. The initiative will improve access to financing and other support for drivers on Uber’s platform, particularly in markets where EV penetration remains low.

The companies announced the agreement in Mumbai through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The companies will work through MLMML’s EV Auto Advantage programme to address barriers to the shift to electric mobility.

Financing support for drivers

The programme is intended to make electric three-wheelers a more accessible option for drivers and entrepreneurs. The companies said the partnership would combine financing access with other adoption enablers.

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, “Sustainable mobility will scale when it works for the driver first. By making electric mobility a better economic choice for drivers and entrepreneurs, we are creating impact that is both sustainable and scalable. Through this partnership with Uber we want to push the transition further, especially in parts of India where EV adoption remains low."

Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Mobility at Uber, said, “Electric mobility is not only the right thing to do, it brings direct and strategic benefits to our business, our users, our cities, and our wider communities."

“The opportunity ahead is to build a mobility ecosystem where public transport and shared mobility work together to make cities more accessible, efficient and sustainable," he added.

Mahindra's EV footprint

MLMML said more than 4 lakh of its commercial electric vehicles are on Indian roads. Its portfolio includes passenger and cargo vehicles, and the company is working to expand last-mile electrification while supporting livelihood opportunities.

MLMML is also a finalist in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category of the Earthshot Prize 2026. The winner is scheduled to be announced in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

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