Ather Rizta electric scooter launched in Nepal

Ather Energy has officially brought its family-oriented electric scooter, the Rizta , to Nepal. The launch signals a deeper commitment to the growing EV landscape in the country, with Ather continuing to expand its footprint beyond India.

The Rizta marks Ather’s second product in the Nepalese market, following the earlier success of the Ather 450 series. Designed with practicality and everyday comfort in mind, the Rizta is tailored for families and urban commuters looking for a spacious, feature-rich, and reliable electric ride.

The scooter comes with a generous 56-litre storage capacity—offering 34 litres under the seat and an optional 22-litre front trunk. Ather has also paid attention to rider comfort, with a wide seat and roomy floorboard space. Safety features such as SkidControl aim to provide additional peace of mind, especially in challenging road conditions. Tech-savvy users will appreciate the 7-inch TFT display, built-in Google Maps navigation, Bluetooth call/music control, and other connected features powered by AtherStack Pro.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Ather’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized the strategic importance of the launch. “Nepal was our first international market, and the response so far—especially to the 450 series—has been very promising. With the Rizta, we’re entering a new segment aimed at family users who value comfort, safety, and convenience."

Ather’s expansion in Nepal has been swift and steady. Since its entry in November 2023, the company has established nine Experience Centres and six Service Centres across the country through its local partner, Vaidya Energy Pvt. Ltd. Ather has also installed 22 fast-charging points under its Ather Grid network to improve access to charging infrastructure.

This launch also continues Ather’s broader international ambitions. After debuting in Nepal, the company made its way to Sri Lanka in December 2024, where it now operates 19 Experience Centres and 9 Service Centres. Back in India, the company has built a wide-reaching network with over 400 Experience Centres and nearly 4,000 charging points nationwide.

With the Rizta now available for test rides and purchase across its Nepalese Experience Centres, Ather is aiming to win over a wider audience looking for a practical and modern electric mobility solution.

