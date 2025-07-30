Ather Energy ties up with DPIIT to boost EV manufacturing and clean mobility ecosystem

Ather Energy has joined hands with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to boost electric vehicle manufacturing in India. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DPIIT to improve the clean mobility ecosystem in India.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in an official statement issued on Tuesday, has stated that the MoU aims to accelerate the growth of India's clean mobility and advanced manufacturing sectors. According to the agreement between DPIIT and Ather Energy, the two parties will collaborate under the Build in Bharat initiative led by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), which is a coalition of more than 50 innovation-focused startups working towards building a strong ecosystem for manufacturing in India.

ANI has reported that the MoU outlined a comprehensive partnership that will include strategic mentorship for deep-tech startups, infrastructure support for startups in the EV value chain, and joint innovation programs such as the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge. The collaboration will also include co-hosted talent and skill development initiatives, participation in key startup events like Startup Mahakumbh, and on-ground exposure visits to foster learning and networking. This partnership is expected to create a more supportive environment for manufacturing-oriented startups and contribute significantly to India's transition towards sustainable transportation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh said, "The electric mobility sector in India is entering a transformative phase. Through this partnership with Ather Energy, we aim to catalyse the development of an enabling environment where startups can contribute meaningfully to EV manufacturing, battery innovation, and clean energy solutions."

Echoing the significance of the partnership, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta, said, “We are happy to collaborate with DPIIT to strengthen support systems for hardware and deep-tech startups. With policy support and stronger industry participation, this initiative can help founders tackle core technology challenges and scale high-quality products from India."

