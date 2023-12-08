After slashing S1 X+ price, Ola Electric offers more benefits in December

Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has extended more benefits for its customers in December. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has announced discounts on warranty for existing Ola Electric customers besides other benefits. There are rewards and cashback deals on offers for existing customers who help bring on board new buyers for the EV maker. The fresh benefits are applicable from today and will expire in the next two days, by December 10.

Ola Electric has announced that it will offer up to 50 per cent discount on extended warranty of its electric scooters till this weekend. The EV maker has also said that existing customers who refer new buyers will get up to ₹2,000 for each referrals. Those who referOla Electric scooters to new buyers can also win cashback of up to ₹3,000 during this period.

This is not the first time that Ola Electric has announced year-end discounts for its customers. Earlier this month, the EV maker slashed the price of its latest model S1 X+. Ola reduced the price of the electric scooter by ₹20,000, offering it at ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). The discount will remain applicable till the end of this month. Earlier, the S1 X+ electric scooter was launched at a price of ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

The Ola S1 X+ is currently the most affordable electric scooter one can buy from the brand. It is offered with a 3 kWh battery capacity that can provide a certified range of 151 km in a single charge. Ola Electric says that the True Range is 125 km in Eco mode and 100 km in Normal mode. Charging the battery pack takes 7.4 hours through the 500 kW home charger.

Ola Electric has also announced that will release the MoveOS 4, its software update, later this month for its customers. Right now, the new software is in beta version and is being tested out. Initially, MoveOS 4 was supposed to be released in mid-September.

