Ola S1 X electric scooter gets smarter with these new features. Check details

Ola Electric has rolled out an update to its S1 X electric scooter. The scooter got updated with features like OTA updates which stands for Over-the-air updates so the scooter would be able to get software updates itself without the customer taking it to the service centre. Vacation Mode has been added to the scooter so it can go into a deep sleep mode when the customer will not be using it for a long time. Ola is now also offering advanced regen which basically recharges the battery while the scooter is coasting. Other features that the S1 X now include is find my scooter and ride stats and energy insights.

The deliveries of the S1 X started back in May. It is offered with three battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹84,999 and ₹99,999. All prices are ex-showroom.

The S1 X is packed with a 2 kWh battery pack that guarantees a certified range of 91 km on a single charge. It takes approximately 7.4 hours to fully charge the battery. This version has an acceleration time of 4.1 seconds from 0-40 kmph and a peak power output of 6 kW from the electric motor. It offers three riding modes - Eco, Normal, and Sports, and can reach a top speed of 85 kmph.

Unlike its counterparts, the S1 X features a 3.5-inch LCD screen instead of a touchscreen instrument cluster and comes with a physical key. The 3 kWh version of this scooter shares the same charging time, riding modes, and features as the 2 kWh variant, but it takes things up a notch with improved acceleration time, top speed, and range. With an acceleration time of 3.3 seconds, a top speed of 90 kmph, and a claimed range of 151 km.

For those seeking even more power and range, the 4 kWh version maintains the same specifications as its predecessors but takes the claimed range to 190 km.

