HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Ola Electric Gets Sebi's Nod To Launch Ipo Worth 5,500 Crore

Ola Electric gets SEBI's nod to launch IPO worth 5,500 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2024, 07:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola Electric's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity sh
...
Ola S1
Ola Electric's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares.
Ola S1
Ola Electric's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has received capital markets regulator SEBI's clearance to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), reported PTI. This comes as the first such issue by an automaker in India in more than 20 years. The proposed IPO from Ola Electric comes as a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to 5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares by promoters and investors, the report stated citing the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The homegrown ride-hailing service provider turned electric vehicle manufacturer filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI back in December 2023 and has now obtained the regulator's nod to float the public issue. According to the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure to be incurred by the subsidiary OCT for the Ola Gigafactory project, payment of debt by subsidiary OET, investment into research and product development, expenditure for organic growth initiatives, and general corporate purposes, the report further noted.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
BatteryCapacity Icon2.5 kWh Range Icon201 km
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Ola Electric patents swappable battery, could power future electric offerings

Watch: Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates

Ola Electric manufactures electric two-wheelers and core EV components, such as battery packs and electric motors at its Ola Futurefactory manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri. The OEM is also planning to enter into the electric car market in the near future, as the company has hinted. The auto company launched its first EV model S1 Pro back in August 2021 and currently has a portfolio of five electric scooter models. Ola is also gearing up to launch four different electric motorcycles soon, as the company has already revealed the concepts for them.

Within nine months of Ola Electric delivering its first electric scooter in India, it became the best-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India based on E2W registrations listed on the VAHAN Portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The company currently holds a 49 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler market in India alongside rivals like Ather Energy.

The EV company is currently in the process of building an electric vehicle hub in the Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu, which includes the Ola Futurefactory, the upcoming Ola Gigafactory, and co-located suppliers in Krishnagiri district.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2024, 07:10 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ather Energy S1 Pro Ola Electric Ather Energy S1 Pro Ola S1 Pro electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility electric motorcycle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.