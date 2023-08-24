TVS X premium e-scooter debuts as brand's second electric offering

It was launched at an event in Dubai with a price tag of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
A first-edition package wil be available for an additional cost of ₹18,000 for the first 2,000 owners
Bookings for the e-scooter will begin on August 24 midnight
Customer deliveries will commence from November onwards
TVS X borrows its design heavily from the 2018 Creon concept
It gets a 4.44 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 140 km
It can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds
The top speed of the e-scooter is rated at 105 kmph
It comes with a 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup which can operate multiple apps