HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Starts To Deliver S1 X E Scooters. First Units Rolled Out

Ola Electric starts to deliver S1 X e-scooters. First units rolled out

Booked the new Ola S1 X electric scooter? Get ready for delivery as the Bengaluru-based EV maker has started to roll out the first units of its most affordable electric scooter from the Ola FutureFactory. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of the EV manufacturer, has shared the image of the first units of the S1 X rolled out of the assembly line. The S1 X was launched in August at a starting price of 90,000 (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola Electric's new scooter S1 X has started to roll out from its facility. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO at Ola Electric seen here with one of the first units. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric's new scooter S1 X has started to roll out from its facility. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO at Ola Electric seen here with one of the first units. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)

Ola S1 X has been launched in three variants with different battery sizes. The EV maker said that the new model, along with the updated S1 range of electric scooters, have received more than 75,000 bookings within the first couple of weeks since the launch took place on August 15.

The Ola S1 X electric scooter is offered with two battery packs. The standard Ola S1 X electric scooter comes with a 2 kWh and a 3 kWh battery pack. The top-spec S1 X+ variant is offered with only a 3 kWh battery pack. It was launched at a price of 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). All the launch prices were introductory in nature, which expired on August 21.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Soco Cumini (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Tunwal Storm Zx (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Storm Zx
₹90,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Vespa Elettrica (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details

Earlier, Ola Electric had said that the deliveries of the S1 X+ variants will start first from September. The company is accepting reservations for the S1 X (2 kWh & 3 kWh) variants for 999 and deliveries are scheduled to begin from December onwards.

ScooterIntroductory price (ex-showroom)New price (ex-showroom)
Ola S1 X+ 99,999 1,09,999
Ola S1 X 3 kWh 89,999 99,999
Ola S1 X 2 kWh 79,999 89,999

Ola S1 X electric scooter is based on the Gen 2 platform that is shared with the new S1 Pro and the S1 Air. The chassis is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

The 3 kWh version of the Ola S1 X electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 151 kms on a single charge. The S1 X+ variant has a top speed of 90 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

The scooter is being offered in a multi-tone design language. The S1 X gets a different cowl for the headlamp, circular mirrors and a new display. It gets steel rims instead of alloy wheels. The boot space measures 34 litres and there is a flat floor as well which makes the S 1X+ quite practical.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 X Ola Electric Electric vehicle EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
54% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,379 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 300 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.