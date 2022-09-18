HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Affordable Electric Vehicle Is Still Mostly Fantasy

Affordable electric vehicle is still mostly fantasy

With battery supplies tight and customers eager, car companies are only cranking out expensive EVs.
By : Bloomberg
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 17:47 PM
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles.

Jack Norton, a history professor in Minneapolis, started shopping for an electric vehicle early last year. His requirements were simple: all-wheel drive and a price tag under $55,000.

(Also Read: This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales)

At first, Norton noticed that few EVs were being shipped to Minnesota, where car companies are contending with looser emissions mandates than in much of the US. So he expanded his search to other states — and then came the sticker shock. The scant electric models Norton could track down at dealerships were only available in top trims and for amounts far above the starting prices he’d seen in ads and product launch presentations.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

“You know what vaporware is — when someone advertises some great new software that doesn’t actually exist?" he asks. “That’s what’s happening in EVs."

Much has been written about unctuous car salesmen adding “market-adjustment" fees to capitalize on the current supply-demand imbalance of vehicles. But while that’s certainly an issue, most electric machines are getting pushed up to luxury-car levels far earlier — before even leaving the factory. In July, the average US starting price for a battery-powered vehicle — the figure shown in car commercials and marketing materials — was $47,636. The average sticker price for EVs that were actually made and shipped to dealerships, however, was $61,251, almost one-third higher, according to Edmunds. It’s not that auto companies don’t have affordable electric cars; it’s just that they aren’t making them, choosing instead to crank out more lavish (and profitable) versions.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The largest gaps between the promised starting price and available inventory are evident in the most popular models. Kia’s EV6, a hot seller of late, had an average sticker price of almost $54,200 in July, 32% above the starting price Kia has crowed about since launching the car. The pragmatic Chevrolet Bolt — purportedly the most affordable EV in the US at $26,595 — was selling for almost one-third more this summer, at $34,874 on average.

John Fitzgerald Weaver, who lives in Boston and builds commercial solar farms, had to schlep to Long Island to find a Hyundai Ioniq 5 without all-wheel drive — the only variant less than $47,500. “When I saw they had it, I was like ‘Sweet, I’ll buy this today,’" he says. No matter that the car came with an extra $1,000 fee, and wouldn’t arrive for more than a month.

Of course, there are sound economics behind all this. Arguably for the first time ever, the companies making and selling cars have more demand than supply, according to Edmunds analyst Ivan Drury. Increasing supply takes time, particularly with a new technology like electric drivetrains, and car companies are rushing to add assembly lines and source batteries. In the meantime, they’re pushing prices up.

Exacerbating that dynamic is the fact that so many of the current parade of EVs are brand new. In the months after a new vehicle debuts — gas-powered or electric — companies tend to prioritize fancier versions with cutting-edge features, in part because early customers are the most eager and spendthrift.

Perhaps nowhere is this tension more clear than at Ford Motor’s Rouge complex just west of Detroit, where the company cranks out both gas F-150 pickups and the battery-powered version dubbed Lightning. Ford hopes to have the capacity to make 150,000 Lightnings a year by the end of 2023, but for now is putting out roughly four or five times as many gas-powered F-150s. While the Lightning can in theory be had for just shy of $40,000, in July it sold for more than double that amount, on average. Ford said via email that the cheaper “pro" version of the electric pickup has been limited to one in five trucks on the assembly line as it hustles to chip away at an overflowing order book.

General Motors, meanwhile, pushed the affordable-EV narrative again this month, unveiling an electric version of its Chevrolet Equinox SUV that it says will start selling for as little as $30,000. “To get to a high volume of EVs you have to reach the mainstream market," CEO Mary Barra told Bloomberg Television.

Drury at Edmunds thinks it will be at least two years before a critical mass of battery-powered cars sell at that price point. “Under $30,000, that’s the dream," he says, “but it seems borderline impossible."

For now, customers aren’t exactly balking. The spread between starting and sticker prices is also massive on gas-powered cars these days, although more pronounced with EVs, which are 30% to 40% more expensive on average. EV buyers already tend to be more affluent, and with auto loans lasting as long as eight years, many are comfortable purchasing higher-trim variants or stacking up expensive options.

“It kind of self-selects," Drury says. “You already have people who have the means to option up a vehicle and if this is their first time in an EV … they’re going to treat it as a milestone purchase."

But affordability is arguably the single largest hurdle remaining when it comes to the more widespread EV adoption that will be necessary to curb emissions. Despite several dozen mainstream electric models entering the market in the past few years, a wide swath of Americans still can’t afford to make the switch. The average EV sticker price in July was also well above the $55,000 threshold for cars to qualify for the latest round of federal tax incentives.

Hyundai, for its part, noted via email that most of its new vehicles tend to attract customers keen on added features, even at higher price points. At the moment, the company says 38% of the Ioniq 5 models it’s making are the base variant, a share that it expects to increase “with the normal progression of lifecycle buyer stages."

This logic, however, doesn’t scan with Norton. He thinks car companies should have been hustling to expand EV production earlier and suspects auto executives are just trying to squeeze profits out of gas engines while they still can. “The argument car companies make is essentially ‘capitalism is working,’" he says. “But I teach economic history and what I’m seeing are artificial constraints."

Norton gave up on buying a full EV a few months ago and settled for a hybrid Honda CR-V. It was loaded with a bunch of options he didn’t care about, though still came out around $46,000. Plus, it was available — sort of. “Last we heard," Norton says, “they’re building it this week."

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 17:46 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Registered vehicle scrapping facility don't require cyber security certification
Registered vehicle scrapping facility don't require cyber security certification
Your SUV is harming not only the climate but also your health. Know how
Your SUV is harming not only the climate but also your health. Know how
Affordable electric vehicle is still mostly fantasy
Affordable electric vehicle is still mostly fantasy
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report
Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city