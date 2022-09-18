HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Indian State Records Six Times Growth In Ev Sales

This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales

The sales of electric vehicles have registered a six-time growth in three years in Rajasthan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 15:36 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

Residents of Rajasthan have taken a liking to electric vehicles and that is evident in the state's EV sales figures. The sales of electric vehicles have registered a six-time growth in three years reflecting that the people of Rajasthan are enthusiastically adopting electric mobility. 

Based on Rajasthan's Transport Department data, EV sales in the state have noted growth approximately six times till the first week of September since 2019. Within the cities, the sales of electric two-wheelers are the highest compared to the four-wheeler electric vehicles as people have apprehensions about the charging infrastructure on the outskirts and the highways. Transport Department Commissioner K L Swami said, “There is a continuous increase in the sale of electric vehicles in the state, as more and more people are shifting towards better and advanced technology. The rising trend is also due to the policy of the state government, which is providing grants on purchase of e-vehicles." 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric A2b (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2b
₹35,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Aprilia Storm 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Punjab approves draft EV Policy, to offer heavy incentives on electric vehicles )

According to a PTI report, the state saw total sales of about 6,627 EVs in three segments in Rajasthan since 2019. After a dim fall in the numbers in 2020 due to the pandemic, the figures saw a rise up to 23,451 in 2021. Based on data till the first week of September this year, over 42,900 electric vehicles have been sold in the state, which includes about 28,000 electric two-wheelers, 13,400 three-wheelers and 1,500 light motor vehicles. Founder and Director of electric scooter company, Batt:RE Nishchal Chaudhary said, “Rajasthan contributes 6 per cent of our total sales whereas Jaipur contributes 24 per cent of total sales in Rajasthan." 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Over 40% of electric vehicles in Delhi bought after 2020 EV Policy: Govt )

Rajasthan announced its EV policy last year by introducing cash subsidies on electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The policy stated that the state government will refund the state component of GST for the ones who are opting for EVs in the state. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Rajasthan EV Policy EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report
Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report
This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales
This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales
Maruti Suzuki says small car segment to grow in volume terms
Maruti Suzuki says small car segment to grow in volume terms
BMW aiming for 1000 km range for future EVs, claims this should suffice
BMW aiming for 1000 km range for future EVs, claims this should suffice
Nitin Gadkari reemphasise on use of biofuel
Nitin Gadkari reemphasise on use of biofuel

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city