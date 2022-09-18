This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales

Residents of Rajasthan have taken a liking to electric vehicles and that is evident in the state's EV sales figures. The sales of electric vehicles have registered a six-time growth in three years reflecting that the people of Rajasthan are enthusiastically adopting electric mobility.

Based on Rajasthan's Transport Department data, EV sales in the state have noted growth approximately six times till the first week of September since 2019. Within the cities, the sales of electric two-wheelers are the highest compared to the four-wheeler electric vehicles as people have apprehensions about the charging infrastructure on the outskirts and the highways. Transport Department Commissioner K L Swami said, “There is a continuous increase in the sale of electric vehicles in the state, as more and more people are shifting towards better and advanced technology. The rising trend is also due to the policy of the state government, which is providing grants on purchase of e-vehicles."

According to a PTI report, the state saw total sales of about 6,627 EVs in three segments in Rajasthan since 2019. After a dim fall in the numbers in 2020 due to the pandemic, the figures saw a rise up to 23,451 in 2021. Based on data till the first week of September this year, over 42,900 electric vehicles have been sold in the state, which includes about 28,000 electric two-wheelers, 13,400 three-wheelers and 1,500 light motor vehicles. Founder and Director of electric scooter company, Batt:RE Nishchal Chaudhary said, “Rajasthan contributes 6 per cent of our total sales whereas Jaipur contributes 24 per cent of total sales in Rajasthan."

Rajasthan announced its EV policy last year by introducing cash subsidies on electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The policy stated that the state government will refund the state component of GST for the ones who are opting for EVs in the state.

