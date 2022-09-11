HT Auto
Over 40% of electric vehicles in Delhi bought after 2020 EV policy: Govt

Official data said in the current year, till now, 9.37 per cent of the total vehicles registered in Delhi were electric vehicles compared to 5.83 per cent of CNG vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only.
The sales of electric vehicles in the national capital have gone up since Delhi brought in its EV Policy in 2020. An official data said that Delhi saw Over 40 per cent increase in the sales of EVs after the EV policy was implemented in the city. As per official figures, the total number of electric vehicles in the city currently stands at over 1.64 lakh, out of which 67,063 electric vehicles--till August 31-- were bought after the policy came in.

Officials said two-wheeler electric vehicles form the major part of the figures due to their affordability. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot appreciated how residents of Delhi were adopting electric vehicles. Gahlot added that the more the number of EVs increases in the city, the more the pollution will decline. In a PTI report, the minister said that ever since the policy has been implemented, thousands of people have availed subsidy and road tax waivers. 

(Also read | Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024 )

The government said the registrations of electric vehicles have outnumbered CNG vehicle registrations. Official data reflected that in the current year, till now, 9.37 per cent of the total vehicles registered in Delhi were electric vehicles compared to 5.83 per cent of CNG vehicles.

The minister also added that the government is also working to strengthen the charging infrastructure of the city by setting charging points on a large scale in and around the city. At present, there are more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi for electric vehicles, Gahlot stated. 

(Also read | Delhi to see over 100% jump in EV sales by end of this year: Arvind Kejriwal )

Government officials shared that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can push the EV boom further. An official stated, “The government has provided the legal framework for electric vehicles but the OEMs will have to take the responsibility for making reasonable, affordable, and good quality of products and those that provide a good distance in a single charge." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi EV Policy EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
