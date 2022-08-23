Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024

The Delhi government launched an EV policy for the city in 2020 and is also in the process of improvising it.

The Delhi government is planning to provide one public charging point for every 15 electric vehicles by 2024 and incentives to battery swapping facility operators. According to a new policy document, the government has released a charging action plan for the city. It has been two years since the Delhi government launched its EV policy in 2020.

The plan revealed that the major obstacle to the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles is the absence of proper and developed charging infrastructure. The newly released document called the ‘Charging/Swapping Infrastructure Action Plan for 2022-25’ informed that Delhi is aiming to achieve one public charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024. These charging stations will spread evenly across Delhi and will be accessible within 3 km travel from anywhere in the city. “Taking into account the EV penetration and public charging needs of different vehicle segments and use cases, a charger to EV ratio of 1:15 translates to around 18,000 charging points would be required to cater for the need for (25 per cent of total vehicle registrations) electric vehicles in the horizon year of 2024," it said.

(Also read | Delhi to see over 100% jump in EV sales by end of this year: Arvind Kejriwal )

The document also shared information regarding the Delhi government's decision to give incentives to battery swapping facility operators in the Delhi EV policy. If the battery is not sold with the vehicle, up to 50 per cent of the purchase incentive would be provided to energy operators to ensure that the end user does not have to pay a big deposit.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Delhi government hiring research fellows to help improvise EV policy )

Since two and three-wheeler vehicles are the major contributors to pollution in Delhi which stands at 42 per cent, the government is stressing on large-scale adoption of electric vehicles, especially in these two segments. The government stated that battery swapping has the potential to become a go-to solution for two and three-wheeled electric vehicles, which constitute the country's highest share of EVs.

The Delhi government will also allow the power distribution companies, or the discoms, to study the effect of EV charging on the grid.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: