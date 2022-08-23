HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Delhi To Get One Charging Point For Every 15 Evs By 2024

Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024

The Delhi government launched an EV policy for the city in 2020 and is also in the process of improvising it.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 19:10 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Delhi government is planning to provide one public charging point for every 15 electric vehicles by 2024 and incentives to battery swapping facility operators. According to a new policy document, the government has released a charging action plan for the city. It has been two years since the Delhi government launched its EV policy in 2020. 

The plan revealed that the major obstacle to the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles is the absence of proper and developed charging infrastructure. The newly released document called the ‘Charging/Swapping Infrastructure Action Plan for 2022-25’ informed that Delhi is aiming to achieve one public charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024. These charging stations will spread evenly across Delhi and will be accessible within 3 km travel from anywhere in the city. “Taking into account the EV penetration and public charging needs of different vehicle segments and use cases, a charger to EV ratio of 1:15 translates to around 18,000 charging points would be required to cater for the need for (25 per cent of total vehicle registrations) electric vehicles in the horizon year of 2024," it said.  

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi to see over 100% jump in EV sales by end of this year: Arvind Kejriwal )

The document also shared information regarding the Delhi government's decision to give incentives to battery swapping facility operators in the Delhi EV policy. If the battery is not sold with the vehicle, up to 50 per cent of the purchase incentive would be provided to energy operators to ensure that the end user does not have to pay a big deposit.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Delhi government hiring research fellows to help improvise EV policy )

Since two and three-wheeler vehicles are the major contributors to pollution in Delhi which stands at 42 per cent, the government is stressing on large-scale adoption of electric vehicles, especially in these two segments. The government stated that battery swapping has the potential to become a go-to solution for two and three-wheeled electric vehicles, which constitute the country's highest share of EVs.

The Delhi government will also allow the power distribution companies, or the discoms, to study the effect of EV charging on the grid.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 19:10 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs Delhi EV Policy
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
This electric car broke two Guinness World Records
This electric car broke two Guinness World Records
Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024
Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city