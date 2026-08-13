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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2026 Mahindra Be 6 Formula E Ready To Debut On August 15; Teaser Shows C Shaped Drls, Tail Lamps

2026 Mahindra BE 6 Formula E ready to debut on August 15; teaser shows C-shaped DRLs, tail lamps

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2026, 11:41 am
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Mahindra BE 6 Formula E is a special edition iteration of the electric SUV, drawing inspiration from Formula E race cars.

Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E is a special edition iteration of the electric SUV, drawing inspiration from Formula E race cars.
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E is a special edition iteration of the electric SUV, drawing inspiration from Formula E race cars.
Mahindra BE 6
EMI starting at just
₹24,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra launched the BE 6 Formula E last year in India as a special edition of the electric SUV. The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E was launched with distinct design elements, drawing inspiration from Formula E race cars. It was launched with a host of distinct styling elements that set the SUV apart from its regular sibling. Now, the automaker is ready to bring a new version of the special edition EV. This time, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E will come with some signature design elements visible in the standard model.

Mahindra has released a teaser video on social media platforms, revealing some key details about the upcoming 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Formula E, which is slated to debut on August 15. As the teaser shows, the special edition electric SUV will come with C-shaped LED DRLs, a new front grille, and C-shaped LED taillights. The interior will come with a more conventional touch with the touchscreen infotainment system, while the metal-finish pedals are there to add a sporty touch. Like the previous iteration of BE 6 Formula E, expect the new model to come with a race-themed cockpit with a flick-open start switch, and more.

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Mahindra has tasted success with its new generation electric SUVs, including the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Buoyed by the positive response, the OEM launched a Batman Edition of the BE 6 previously, which received immense popularity. It was followed by the BE 6 Formula E, which was launched at a price range of 23.69 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It featured a 79 kWh battery pack generating 282 bhp peak power. It also came with unique circular headlamps, special badging, etc.

Mahindra has not revealed anything about the specifications of the upcoming BE 6 Formula E. However, expect it to promise a power-packed performance.

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First Published Date: 13 Aug 2026, 11:41 am IST
TAGS: Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6

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