2025 BMW CE 04 teased ahead of launch. Check details

BMW Motorrad is set to unveil the new CE 04 electric scooter on July 3, 2025. A teaser image provides a clue of a visual refresh as the scooter is presented in a matte blue colour scheme. While official details are yet to be disclosed, the teaser has created speculation of cosmetic and feature updates. The CE 04 made its global debut in 2022 but officially launched in India in 2024 at an ex-showroom price of ₹15.25 lakh.

2025 BMW CE 04: Design

The CE 04 has been primarily known for its innovative styling and the new model appears to have upheld this innovative character. The matte blue color unveiled in the teaser hints that BMW may be launching fresh colour schemes to rejuvenate the visual appeal.

But whether the facelift brings significant bodywork revisions or subtle tweaks is unclear. Its current CE 04 has a low-slung profile, angular and sharp body panels, and a flat long seat that makes it look stretched and maxi-scooter urban. The new model should maintain this visual DNA, but may bring new trims or personalization possibilities.

2025 BMW CE 04: Features

The CE 04 already comes well-stocked in the tech department, and BMW might go further in its list of features here with this refresh. The current model comes with three riding modes (Eco, Rain, Road), LED lighting, keyless start, and a reverse gear. An enormous 10.25-inch TFT screen takes center stage on the dash, providing GPS navigation, smartphone integration, and real-time ride and charging information.

Moreover, BMW provides optional Comfort and Dynamic packages that include features like heated grips, a backrested seat for added support, adaptive headlamps, and additional comfort and handling customisation options.

2025 BMW CE 04: Specifications

Mechanically, the updated CE 04 is likely to retain the proven setup from the current model. That includes a liquid-cooled electric motor producing 41 bhp and 62 Nm of torque, good for a 0–50 km/h sprint in just 2.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 120 km/h and draws power from an 8.5 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 130 km on a full charge.

The scooter is built on a double-loop steel frame, with suspension duties handled by a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with direct suspension at the rear. Braking is managed by 265mm disc brakes at both ends, paired with 15-inch wheels.

2025 BMW CE 04: Price and Launch

The global unveiling of the updated CE 04 takes place on July 3, 2025, and prices are likely to be commensurate with or a little higher than the existing model. In India, the scooter was unveiled last year at ₹15.25 lakh, ex-showroom. With the upcoming refresh, BMW Motorrad is poised to reinforce the CE 04's appeal by making its design better, its technology package richer, and even possibly its efficiency.

