2025 Ather Community Day to be held on August 30. New EL platform, concept EVs incoming

Ather Energy has announced it will be hosting its much-anticipated Community Day on August 30, 2025. The electric two-wheeler maker’s annual customer event was confirmed for a return last month, and promises big reveals from the company, particularly its new EL low-cost platform for upcoming electric scooters, as well as new concept vehicles. The 2025 Ather Community Day will be held at KTPO (Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation) in Bengaluru.

2025 Ather Community Day: Open to non-Ather owners

Ather has announced that the third edition of its Community Day will be open to non-Ather owners as well. The company said its upcoming event will allow anyone interested in automotive technology, design, engineering, or hardware to get a closer look at how the brand builds its products.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ather Energy Rizta 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers ADMS DB 100 kmph 100 kmph ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Activa E 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki e Access 71 kmph 71 kmph ₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tunwal Storm Advance 2 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers ADMS EVA 100 kmph 100 kmph ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Ather to reveal low-cost EL platform, new concepts at Community Day in August

Ather will be moving to the mass-market space with the new EL platform, targeting a sub ₹ 1 lakh pricing for its future offerings

The theme for this year’s Ather Community Day is 'Technology that works like magic. The company says it focuses on the philosophy of building technologies that feel effortless, invisible, and reliable in day-to-day use.

2025 Ather Community Day: Debuts To Expect?

Ather will be showcasing its new EL scooter platform, which will underpin the brand’s upcoming low-cost electric scooters. The brand will unveil concept vehicles, next-generation fast-charging solutions, and the upgraded Ather Stack 7.0 software, which will eventually roll out for new and existing customers. The company plans to have more interactive experience zones at the upcoming event with Ather’s design, engineering, and software teams.

The 2025 Ather Community Day promises the debut of the brand's 'EL Platform' that will underpin its low-cost scooter range

The previous Ather Community Day was held in April last year. The company unveiled the Ather Rizta, its first family scooter, and Halo helmets at the event, while also showcasing the Ather Stack 6.0 software to customers. With the new EL platform, the public-listed company is now aiming to capture the entry-level e-scooter market, competing against brands like Vida, TVS, Bajaj, Ola Electric, and more. It'll be interesting to see if Ather ventures into Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) or the removable batteries space with its upcoming offerings.

Ather will share more details about the registration process and the full agenda for the day in the coming weeks.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: