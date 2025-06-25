Ather to reveal low-cost EL platform, new concepts at Community Day in August

Ather Energy has announced that its annual community event, ‘Ather Community Day’ will return in August this year. The previous edition was held in April 2024 and saw the company reveal the Rizta family scooter, new Halo helmets, and Ather Stack 6.0. The upcoming edition will see Ather bring the new EL scooter platform to the event, along with new concept vehicles.

The Ather EL platform will be engineered to build versatile and low-cost vehicles, helping the two-wheeler maker to expand its range to a wider customer base.

Ather EL Scooter Platform To Debut In August

The theme for Ather Community Day this year will be “Technology that works like magic." The company further revealed that the upcoming EL platform will be engineered to be “versatile and cost-efficient," helping the electric two-wheeler maker to expand its product lineup to cater to a wide range of customers.

Also Read : Ather working on new low-cost electric scooters, new e-motorcycles in the works

The EL Platform and concept vehicles will be joined by Ather's next-generation fast chargers, and an upgraded Ather Stack 7.0

Ather confirmed earlier this year that it is working on the new low-cost EL platform, when going public in April. The company also previewed the Zenith platform that will underpin the brand's upcoming electric motorcycles between 125 and 300 cc. We could see more details on the Zenith platform being disclosed at the upcoming event.

Ather Community Day 2025: What To Expect?

In addition to the new electric two-wheeler platform, Ather has confirmed that the company will launch its next generation of fast chargers, an upgraded version of its vehicle software - Ather Stack 7.0, at this year’s Community Day. The new fast charging solution aims to make charging quicker and more convenient.

The Ather Community Day is an event held by the company for its customers and fans of the electric two-wheeler brand. The company uses the single-day event to interact with customers, showcase new technologies, and reveal upcoming models.

Ather will announce the exact dates and venue for the upcoming Community Day 2025 in the coming weeks.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: