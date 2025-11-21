Royal Enfield Bullet 650 makes India debut at Motoverse 2025

After being showcased to the world at the EICMA 2025, Royal Enfield has brought the Bullet 650 to India at the Motoverse 2025. First launched in 1932, the Bullet has been in production for nine decades. However, now, it will be launched in its most powerful avatar, i.e. with a 650 cc engine. We are expecting that Royal Enfield will launch the Bullet 650 in January next year.

What powers the Royal Enfield Bullet 650?

The Bullet 650 is powered by the proven 648 cc parallel-twin engine that is also used in the likes of the Interceptor and Classic 650s

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc, parallel twin engine that uses a 270-degree firing order. Once again, the engine produces 46 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that has a slipper clutch. We have already seen this engine and gearbox combo on the Interceptor 650, Interceptor Bear 650, Continental GT 650, Classic 650, Shotgun 650 and the Super Meteor 650.

How is the design of the Royal Enfield Bullet 650?

The Bullet 650 retains the characteristic silhouette with its round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a large bench-style seat

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 maintains its distinctive shape — featuring a teardrop fuel tank, hand-painted Madras pinstripes, and the legendary winged RE emblem. The classic tiger-eye pilot lamps, which debuted in 1954, make a comeback to amplify their nostalgic charm. Overall, the Bullet 650 looks absolutely stunning and has a lot of road presence.

Beneath the bodywork, a steel tubular spine frame provides durability and stability, complemented by Showa suspension for a smooth ride. The retro aesthetic is finalised with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. Yes, this means that the tyres are not tubeless, but that is something that the customers would be okay with, considering they fell in love with how pretty the bike looks.

What are the features of the Royal Enfield Bullet 650?

The Bullet 650 boasts a newly designed instrument cluster that combines the classic appeal of analogue displays with the functionality of digital technology, showcasing fuel levels, trip meters, gear positions, and service notifications. There is also a USB Type C port on offer to charge mobile devices.

What are the colour options of the Royal Enfield Bullet 650?

Royal Enfield will sell the Bullet 650 in two colour options - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue.

