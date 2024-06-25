Now get Honda cars with CNG, however with a twist. Here’s how

In a significant development, Honda Amaze , Honda City (not the City Hybrid) and Honda Elevate can now be had in CNG options, marking a departure from the company’s usual lineup. However, unlike competitors who offer factory-fitted CNG, Honda provides these kits through dealerships as an aftermarket add-on. It's important to note that Honda has never officially offered CNG before.

The good news is that these CNG kits can be installed on both manual and CVT transmissions for all three models. As of now, only the Tata Tiago and Tigor offer CNG with an automatic transmission. Interested buyers can expect to pay an additional ₹75,000 to ₹85,000 for the kit and installation on the Honda vehicles. Dealerships are also providing a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

The Lovato CNG kit, a trusted name in the aftermarket, comes with a 60-liter capacity tank. This tank will be installed in the trunk, which will slightly decrease the available cargo space.

Beyond CNG

While the addition of CNG kits will help Honda in increasing the footfall, another area where Honda Cars India is working on is enhancing its portfolio. Last year, the company pledged to launch at least one new model annually, including both entirely new vehicles and facelifts, with a focus on the premium market. This strategy saw the arrival of the refreshed Honda City and the highly anticipated Honda Elevate.

The next chapter comes this festive season with the expected launch of the all-new, third-generation Honda Amaze. Reports suggest it will share a platform with the City and Elevate, albeit modified for a more compact size keeping it under four metre long. This platform consolidation streamlines Honda's India lineup, potentially reducing costs.

Design-wise, expect inspiration from larger Honda sedans offered globally, continuing the trend set by the second-generation Amaze that echoed the Accord. Inside, a redesigned layout is likely, featuring a potentially larger, freestanding touchscreen similar to the Elevate's. To keep costs competitive, the Amaze might share some interior components with other Honda India models.

Under the hood, the new Amaze is expected to retain the current 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine with 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. This will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. Following Honda's discontinuation of diesel engines in India, the new Honda Amaze will likely be petrol-only, mirroring the current model lineup from Honda.

