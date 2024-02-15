Honda Cars India launches merchandise range in India

HT Auto
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced the launch of the ‘Honda Collection’ in the country, which comes as a range of official merchandise for the automaker's consumers. The ‘Honda Collection’ includes apparel like t-shirts, jackets and caps among other official merchandise items.

The Japanese automaker claims that this range of official Honda merchandise is designed to complement the modern lifestyle of its consumers. The launch of the merchandise collection is aimed at making Honda a lifestyle brand rather than projecting it as just a car manufacturer company in the country. The car manufacturer claimed that the ‘Honda Collection’ ensures that the buyer carries the spirit of Honda with him or her.

Speaking on the launch of the ‘Honda Collection’ merchandise range, Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), said that this merchandise collection embodies the auto company's commitment to providing its customers with the ultimate expression of style and sophistication. “The Honda Collection embodies our commitment to providing our discerning customers with the ultimate expression of style and sophistication. Each item in this collection reflects the ethos of the Honda Brand, allowing enthusiasts to embrace Honda in every aspect of their lives," he added.

The automaker stated that the entire range of its ‘Honda Collection’ merchandise will be available at all the Honda dealerships across India. The auto company believes this merchandise range will enhance the brand's viability as well as foster a stronger sense of community among Honda aficionados.

Honda currently sells three different passenger vehicle models in India: Amaze compact sedan, City mid-size sedan and Elevate SUV. The automaker has also announced that it will bring the all-electric version of the Elevate SUV, which would be the brand's first-ever electric car in the country.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST
