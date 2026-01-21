New Mahindra Thar Roxx teased: Special edition or facelift on the way?

Indian automaker Mahindra has recently teased its new Thar Roxx on the social media platform (formerly Twitter). The company. earlier this month, launched the rebadged and facelifted XUV 7XO , which was previously known as XUV 700. Not only that, it introduced its most affordable electric SUV, the XUV 3XO EV.

Special edition of Thar Roxx likely?

The teaser suggests that the five-door Thar Roxx is set to undergo a refresh in design or probably get a special edition. The teaser features a tagline which states "The spotlight has found its star", hinting towards a special edition of the car rather than a complete facelift, considering the car was launched in mid-2024.

The teaser further shows the silhouette of the Thar Roxx with a spot falling straight onto the car. It hints towards a special edition, boasting a different shade of black which is not available as a stock colour option. Potential updates include a darker colour palette, blacked-out accents, and exclusive special edition badging on the exterior.

Expected changes

Not only that, but the SUV will be expected to boast graphics that depict the Thar Roxx’s off-road prowess, which would make the SUV stand out from the standard top-end variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. It is expected that the SUV might get new interior elements, including new upholstery and special branding, making the SUV a unique proposition for buyers.

Engine options of the Mahindra Thar Roxx

It is expected to remain mechanically unchanged, retaining the current powertrain lineup, which includes the 2.0L mStallion Turbo petrol engine producing up to 174 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2L mHawk diesel engine produces up to 172.4 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The SUV is expected to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The Indian automaker has positioned the Mahindra That Roxx to compete with the Force Gurkha five-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The expected price of this version of the Mahindra Thar Roxx can be ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 higher than its top-end trim, which is something that Mahindra has done previously with the ScorpioN and XUV 700 (now XUV 7XO).

