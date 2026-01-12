Mahindra XUV 7XO first drive review: Big on comfort, tech and value

Mahindra , the undisputed leader in the utility vehicle (UV) segment, has brought forward an all-new avatar of the XUV700 , now called the XUV 7XO. The nameplate update was long overdue, aligning the SUV with Mahindra’s new, unified naming strategy - much like the XUV300’s transition to the 3XO. Beyond the nomenclature change, the XUV 7XO brings with it a host of significant updates that define the next generation of this highly popular SUV, which continues to be aimed squarely at urban, family-focused buyers.

While the SUV introduces several substantial updates to ready it for a new wave of challengers in the segment, the standout change is undoubtedly the DaVinci dampers on the suspension, designed to significantly improve ride comfort. Mahindra invited me to Jaisalmer to experience the XUV 7XO in its entirety and push the new SUV to its limits, to see if it truly lives up to its promise.

Exterior Looks

Mahindra has taken a careful, evolutionary approach with the XUV 7XO’s design, choosing to refine rather than reinvent a shape that has aged well. At first glance, the SUV is unmistakably an XUV700, but closer inspection reveals a sharper, more contemporary treatment, especially up front. I personally feel that the 700 has a cleaner design overall, and things get slightly busier with the 7XO, but I had a similar initial impression when the 700 came out and then it grew on me.

Looking at the front you'll notice the daytime running lamps have been reworked into a slimmer C-shaped signature, within which sit the split LED headlamps, now paired with a narrower, cleaner-looking grille. The bumper, too, looks more aggressive, featuring a silver-finished faux skid plate and distinctive cube-shaped lighting elements that handle fog and cornering duties. These units also double up as part of Mahindra’s headlight booster system, which enhances illumination at higher speeds when the high beam is engaged. However, like I mentioned in the video review, these ice cube shaped lights feel a bit overkill.

In profile, the familiar muscular stance remains intact, highlighted by the strong shoulder line and the characteristic C-pillar kink. The biggest visual upgrade here comes from the new 19-inch alloy wheels on the top variant, finished in black with diamond-cut accents, complemented by gloss-black cladding along the wheel arches and doors.

At the rear, the XUV 7XO borrows its LED tail-lamps from the XEV 9S, complete with an intricate hexagonal lighting pattern that carries over into the redesigned bumper. The result is an update that modernises the SUV, successfully refreshing the design while retaining its original character.

The centre console has been subtly redesigned, with climate controls now integrated into the touchscreen.

Cabin and interior updates

Step inside, and it’s clear that Mahindra has invested heavily in reworking the cabin, giving it a noticeably fresher and more upmarket feel. The biggest visual shift comes from the new interior colour palette, which replaces the earlier black-and-white layout with a more sophisticated Lumina and Chestnut Brown theme. While this change adds warmth and elegance, it does leave you wishing that the darker brown-and-black combination had been made available across the range.

The centre console has been subtly redesigned, with climate controls now integrated into the touchscreen. While this move cleans up the layout and frees up space for an extra storage cubby, it may not appeal to everyone, especially those who prefer the tactile ease of physical buttons. A slim strip of hard-touch switches for drive modes, hazard lights and camera functions sits below, but its operation feels less than ideal, requiring firm presses that cause the panel itself to flex, an area where better attention to detail would have helped.

Material quality, however, is a strong point. Soft-touch surfaces are generously applied across key touchpoints, including the upper sections of the door pads, elevating the cabin’s premium quotient. That said, a few fit-and-finish inconsistencies, particularly around the junction of the dashboard and door panels, stand out and feel uncharacteristic for Mahindra at this level.

Second-row passengers are treated to a host of features, including ventilated seats, sun blinds, a wireless charger, BYOD functionality and a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat.

Where the XUV 7X0 truly shines is practicality and rear-seat comfort. The front door pockets are cavernous, easily accommodating multiple bottles along with smaller items. Second-row passengers are treated to a host of features, including ventilated seats, sun blinds, a wireless charger, BYOD functionality and a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat. Space is generous, with ample legroom and acceptable headroom, especially when the sunroof blind is retracted.

The third row, while usable, comes with compromises. Headroom is tight, shoulder room is limited, and taller occupants will need to be cautious over speed breakers. Legroom, however, is surprisingly decent, and the seating position is less upright than expected. Dedicated AC vents and blower controls are present, but the absence of any charging ports is a noticeable miss in an otherwise well-equipped cabin.

The infotainment system is loaded with connected apps ranging from media streaming to e-commerce, many of which can also be accessed via the passenger-side display.

New feature updates

Dominating the dashboard is an expansive digital setup comprising three 12.3-inch screens, delivering excellent clarity and brightness. Both the infotainment and passenger displays are highly responsive, although the interface does demand a short learning curve before it feels intuitive. Adding to the tech appeal is Mahindra’s so-called 540-degree camera system, which combines a conventional 360-degree view with an additional top-down perspective, making tight manoeuvres remarkably stress-free thanks to its clear visuals and logical layout.

The infotainment system is loaded with connected apps ranging from media streaming to e-commerce, many of which can also be accessed via the passenger-side display. What truly stands out, however, is that this entire triple-screen arrangement is offered as standard across the lineup. Audio duties are handled by a 1,400W, 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. It delivers an immersive soundstage, though it really comes into its own only after some fine-tuning through the equaliser.

Safety is equally well addressed. Standard equipment includes six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes, ABS, ESC, hill-hold and hill-descent control, along with the welcome addition of a three-point seatbelt for the middle passenger in the second row. Higher AX7 T variants further enhance protection with a knee airbag and an upgraded Level 2 ADAS suite. Featuring higher-resolution cameras, improved radar modules and significantly more computing power, the system proved effective during my drive too.

The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement.

Drive, performance and comfort

Powering the XUV 7XO is the familiar engine lineup, with Mahindra retaining the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, both offered with six-speed manual and torque-converter automatic gearboxes. My time was spent with the diesel automatic, which produces 182bhp and 450Nm, and it immediately impresses with its effortless delivery. There’s a strong surge of torque from the moment you get moving, yet the power never feels abrupt. The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement. The diesel engine, in particular, stands out for its subdued noise and vibrations, idling with a smoothness that’s closer to a petrol than a traditional oil-burner.

Where the XUV 7XO truly sets itself apart, however, is ride comfort. The introduction of the new DaVinci dampers a first not just for Mahindra but globally, has transformed the way the SUV rides. The suspension feels noticeably more compliant, ironing out broken surfaces with ease and maintaining composure regardless of which row you’re seated in. Whether behind the wheel or lounging in the back, comfort remains consistently high.

On the road, the SUV simply glides over imperfections, isolating occupants from harsh impacts almost entirely. Speed breakers, rough patches and uneven surfaces are dealt with so nonchalantly that you often find yourself slowing down out of habit rather than necessity. Yes, there is some body roll when pushed, but given the XUV 7XO’s family-oriented brief, it’s unlikely to bother most buyers.

The final word

The new Mahindra XUV 7XO represents a clear generational step forward over its predecessor. It isn’t just better equipped or sharper to look at; the most noticeable improvement comes in the form of a significantly more refined ride quality. Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.11 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7X0 offers exceptional value for money. At this price point, few rivals can match its combination of performance, comfort and technology, making it a highly compelling package in the segment.

(Note to readers: The drive was organised by Mahindra Automotive. The views and opinions expressed in the review are solely those of the author.)

