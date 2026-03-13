New Audi A6L packs a V6 engine, unveiled only for this country…

Audi has revealed the latest generation of the Audi A6L, a stretched version of its executive sedan developed specifically for the Chinese market. Built to prioritise rear-seat comfort, the model positions itself as a rival to long-wheelbase luxury sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. While the design draws heavily from the globally sold Audi A6 , the A6L features larger proportions to enhance cabin space.

Produced through the FAW-Audi joint venture, the new sedan measures 5,142 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,066 mm. Interestingly, the wheelbase is 68 mm longer than that of the standard Audi A8, though the overall length remains 62 mm shorter than the Audi A8L. The additional wheelbase primarily improves legroom and comfort for rear passengers, which is a major priority in China’s luxury sedan segment.

Styling inspired by global A6

The A6L adopts the bold design language of the latest global A6. It features a revised grille pattern, slim LED accents around the illuminated Audi badge, and metal-like trim elements on the bumpers and side skirts. S-Line versions add darker exterior highlights along with 21-inch alloy wheels tailored to local tastes. The rear doors are also noticeably longer, reflecting the stretched wheelbase.

Luxury-focused interior

Inside, the cabin focuses strongly on rear passenger comfort. China-specific rear seats are designed for long journeys, while a large 1.96-square-metre panoramic roof integrates 112 RGB LEDs to create ambient lighting effects. A 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system is also available.

The dashboard houses an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen, an additional passenger display, and a head-up display, creating a multi-screen cockpit layout.

Advanced safety and driver assistance

The sedan features an extensive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies. A total of 33 sensors, including dual LiDAR units, work with Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent driving system to support 28 advanced driver-assistance functions. Other safety measures include 7+2 airbags, semi-concealed door handles with protective mechanisms, a collapsible bonnet and energy-absorbing bumper structures.

Multiple powertrain options including V6

Built on the PPC platform, the A6L is offered with several powertrain choices. The entry-level model uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid engine producing 201 bhp, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

The sedan features multiple powertrain options, including a V6. (Audi China)

A higher-output 2.0-litre version generates 268 bhp and can be paired with a 24 bhp electric motor and quattro all-wheel drive. At the top of the range sits a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine producing 362 bhp, which comes standard with the electric motor and quattro system. Buyers can also opt for all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension with up to 30 mm of ride-height adjustment.

Pricing and market positioning

In China, the 2026 A6L starts at CNY 323,000 (approximately ₹43.35 lakh), while the top variant is priced at CNY 436,000 (approximately ₹58.52 lakh). Notably, the new model is about CNY 104,900 (approximately ₹14 lakh) cheaper than the previous generation introduced in 2018 and updated in 2022. The price reduction is widely seen as a response to growing competition from domestic electric vehicles in the Chinese market.

