Audi India to increase prices by up to 2% from April 1, 2026

Audi India has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 2 per cent starting April 1, 2026. The price revision will apply across the brand’s entire model lineup sold in the country.

The German luxury carmaker stated that the price adjustment is being implemented due to rising input costs and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, which have impacted overall production and operational expenses.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Audi SQ8 Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.13 - 2.34 Cr Alert Me When Launched Audi Q8 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 4999 cc 4999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.03 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLE 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 99 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Commenting on the development, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director of Audi India, said that the company has decided to introduce a price correction of up to 2 percent in response to increasing cost pressures.

He further added that while the price adjustment is necessary due to the current economic environment, the company remains committed to minimising the impact on customers as much as possible.

The revised pricing will come into effect from April 1, 2026, giving prospective buyers a limited window to purchase Audi models at current prices before the increase is implemented.

Audi SQ8 bookings open

The price hike announcement comes at a time when the brand is preparing to expand its performance SUV lineup in India. Recently, Audi India opened bookings for the new Audi SQ8 ahead of its official launch scheduled for March 17, 2026. The performance-oriented luxury SUV can be reserved with an initial booking amount of ₹5,00,000 via the official Audi India website or through the myAudi connect app.

Positioned within Audi’s flagship Q range, the Audi SQ8 combines the practicality of a large luxury SUV with the performance credentials of Audi’s S division. The model will further strengthen the brand’s high performance SUV portfolio in India and will sit below the more extreme Audi RS Q8.

Audi SQ8: Design

The Audi SQ8 retains the coupe like silhouette of the Audi Q8 but features several visual upgrades that emphasise its sportier character. At the front, the SUV gets a large grille finished with a silver surround and distinctive patterned inserts, while LED Matrix headlamps are offered as standard.

The front bumper has been redesigned with more sculpted air inlets, giving the SUV a sharper and more aggressive appearance. Additional silver accents can be seen on the ORVM housings, along the lower door trims and across the rear bumper.

Globally, the SQ8 is offered with alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches, while certain markets also receive carbon ceramic brake discs as standard. While the overall design remains similar to the standard Q8, these subtle changes give the SQ8 a noticeably sportier stance without going to the extremes of the RS variant.

Audi SQ8: Engine And Performance

Powering the Audi SQ8 is a 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 TFSI petrol engine that produces 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, delivering strong performance despite the SUV’s large size.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8 speed automatic transmission paired with Audi’s quattro permanent all wheel drive system. The setup also includes a self locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport and all wheel steering.

According to the company, the SQ8 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: