Audi RS3 Competition debuts to celebrate 50 years of the iconic 5-pot engine

In celebration of its legendary five-cylinder engine turning 50, Audi has taken the wraps off the RS 3 Competition Limited, a limited-run special edition model carrying cosmetic tweaks and mechanical upgrades. Production is capped at 750 units globally, commemorating an engine lineage that traces its origins to the second-generation Audi 100 from 1976.

Audi RS 3 Competition: Exclusive detailing

The Audi RS3 Competition Limited features carbon-fibre elements including mirror caps, side skirts, rear spoiler and diffuser trim.

The Audi RS 3 Competition carries several carbon-fibre elements and distinctive detailing over the standard RS 3. The front fascia features additional aerodynamic canards and a revised front lip, while the mirror caps, side skirts, rear spoiler and trim above the diffuser are finished in matte carbon. The car rides on 19-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels finished in Neodymium gold, and buyers can choose between Daytona Grey, Glacier White matte and a Malachite Green paint shade inspired by the historic Audi Sport quattro.

The lighting setup also carries a subtle reference to the engine. The Matrix LED headlamps illuminate in a 1-2-4-5-3 sequence when the car is locked or unlocked, reflecting the firing order of the five-cylinder unit.

Audi RS 3 Competition: Engine and performance

Powering the Audi RS3 Competition Limited is a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine producing 400 PS and 500 Nm

The car continues to derive its power from a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 400 PS and 500 Nm. Power is sent through the brand’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. This allows the RS 3 Competition to shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds before topping out at 290 kmph. The special edition also features a recalibrated RS sport exhaust system, with the valves opening earlier in dynamic driving modes to amplify the characteristic sound.

Some of the more significant changes have been made to the chassis setup. The RS 3 Competition introduces model-specific coilover suspension with separate adjustments for rebound as well as high- and low-speed compression. Ride height is 10 mm lower than the regular model, and owners can tune the setup further using the provided tools. Handling revisions also include a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and higher rear spring rates. A stiffer anti-roll bar and higher spring rates at the rear make for enhanced handling dynamics, while carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted on the front axle for stopping power.

Audi RS 3 Competition: Sportier cabin

Inside, the Audi RS3 Competition Limited features RS bucket seats with carbon backrests and Neodymium-gold detailing.

Stepping inside reveals RS bucket seats with carbon backrests and centre sections finished in Neodymium-gold Dinamica microfiber. The same shade is seen on the contrast stitching, seatbelts and the steering wheel marker, while the digital cluster adopts white-background gauges reminiscent of those seen in the Audi RS2 Avant. Each unit carries a numbered plaque on the centre console to denote its place within the 750-unit production run.

Each unit of the Audi RS3 Competition Limited carries a numbered plaque on the centre console identifying its place in the 750-unit production run

In Germany, pricing for the RS 3 Competition Limited begins at €100,680 (~ ₹1.07 cr) for the Sportback and €102,680 (~ ₹1.07 cr) for the sedan, positioning it significantly above the standard RS 3 while bringing a comprehensive equipment list as standard.

