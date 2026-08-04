MG set to debut new SUV on August 28

British automaker Morris Garages ( MG ) is set to debut its new SUV on August 28 in the Indian market. Currently, the SUV portfolio of the company includes Astor, Windsor EV , Hector, Hector Plus , ZS EV and Majestor , among others. The debut of the new SUV is expected to expand its SUV offerings to seven, while adding variety to its product portfolio.

MG will debut a new SUV in India on August 28, likely the Hector Hawk, featuring EV and PHEV powertrains, ADAPT platform, spacious cabin, and modern technology, expanding its SUV portfolio.

MG New SUV Launch

The new SUV set to launch is expected to be built on the MG ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology), which was showcased last month. Additionally, the platform will be compatible with an all-electric powertrain (EV) and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Expected to be named the ‘Hector Hawk’, the SUV that the company is set to debut is sold internationally as the Wuling Starlight 560.

MG Upcoming SUV Dimensions

The upcoming SUV from MG is expected to be positioned as a mid-size SUV. Based on the Wuling Starlight 560, it is expected to share the same dimensions of 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm. The upcoming Wuling Starlight 560 is similarly sized to the current MG Hector being sold in the Indian market.

Additionally, the proportions of the upcoming Wuling Starlight 560 are expected to translate into a spacious cabin and ample passenger comfort. Patent filings and test mules spotted around manufacturing facilities have already hinted at the model's arrival in India. The recent sighting further cements the possibility of the Starlight 560’s arrival in India.

MG Upcoming SUV Interior

The SUV is expected to feature a modern cabin, similar to other MG models. Key highlights include a large 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium leatherette upholstery, a 3.5-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a full-LED Lighting package, a two-spoke steering wheel, and 763 litres of boot space, among others.



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MG Upcoming SUV Powertrains

The PHEV variant is expected to be powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack, producing a combined peak power output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, while the fully-electric variant is expected to be equipped with a 56.7-kWh battery pack sending power to a single electric motor generating 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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