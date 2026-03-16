HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai's New Electric Micro Suv Spotted Testing In India

Hyundai's new electric micro SUV spotted testing in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2026, 10:52 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Hyundai has started testing a new electric SUV that will launch in India. There will also be an ICE-version of it. 

The test mule was fully camouflaged and was spotted in Goa. (Instagram / carxplain08)
The test mule was fully camouflaged and was spotted in Goa.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

At the start of this year, a spy shot of Hyundai's new SUV was spotted in Mumbai. Now, the same SUV has been spotted in Goa but in an all-electric avatar. It is a sub-4 metre SUV that we are expecting to get unveiled by the end of this year. This electric model could be a game-changer for the brand as it would be the most affordable one in the portfolio.

As of now, the most affordable electric vehicle that Hyundai sells is the Creta Electric, after which there is the Ioniq 5. The Creta Electric is priced between 18.02 lakh and 24.70 lakh, whereas the Ioniq 5 costs 46.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. So, there is a significant price gap between the two models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 18.02 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

There is a possibility that this new electric vehicle is the first one from Hyundai that was fully developed and built in India from the ground up. Whether it will have a born electric platform is something that we do not know as of now. Once launched, the new electric vehicle from Hyundai will go against the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Tata Nexon EV.

A few things we can expect from the new EV are at least a dual-screen layout for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. There would also be wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on offer. It would also use the new steering wheel that we have seen on the Venue and the Verna, it is a three-spoke unit with four dots instead of the Hyundai logo.

The test mule was camouflaged thoroughly, but we can make out that the design language is a bit boxy, and there would also be aero-inspired alloy wheels to improve aerodynamics and efficiency. We have already seen such design of the alloy wheels on other electric vehicles and few ICE-vehicles as well.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2026, 10:52 am IST
TAGS: Hyundai SUV electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.