Top 5 confirmed SUV launches for January 2026

January 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for the Indian SUV market. From long-awaited nameplate comebacks to major facelifts and full generational updates, several high-profile launches are already locked in. These models span segments and powertrains, but they all point to one thing: manufacturers are doubling down on SUVs to kick off the new year.

Here’s a closer look at the five SUVs confirmed to launch in January 2026:

Kia will start the year with the all-new, second-generation Seltos, with prices set to be announced on January 2. The Seltos has already been unveiled, drawing clear design inspiration from Kia’s larger global models, giving it a more upright and boxier look.

Under the skin, the Seltos is expected to retain familiar engine options, including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units. The big changes are expected in design, features and cabin tech, areas where Kia has traditionally pushed hard. With the current Seltos being one of the segment’s strongest sellers, expectations are high for this generational upgrade.

Maruti Suzuki is set to make a significant move into the midsize electric SUV space with the e Vitara. Based on a dedicated EV platform, this model marks a major step in the brand’s electric journey, especially in a segment dominated by petrol and diesel rivals.

The e Vitara is expected to prioritise practicality, efficiency and range, sticking to Maruti’s core philosophy. While detailed specifications are still under wraps, the electric SUV is likely to be positioned as a family-friendly alternative rather than a performance-focused EV. Its January launch will put it right in the spotlight as buyers begin the year looking for cleaner mobility options.

Mahindra, with its XUV 7XO, will launch the SUV on January 5. Essentially a rebranded and updated version of the XUV700, the XUV 7XO is expected to sit higher in terms of perceived premiumness, with refreshed styling and interior updates.

Mechanically, no major changes are expected, which means it will continue to focus on strong performance and long-distance comfort. Much like Mahindra’s recent launches, the emphasis is likely to be on technology, safety features and a more upmarket cabin experience. The XUV 7XO will target buyers looking for a feature-rich, three-row SUV with a familiar mechanical package.

One of the most anticipated launches of the month is the return of the Renault Duster. Set for a January 26 debut, the new-generation Duster brings back a nameplate that once defined the midsize SUV segment in India.

Based on the localised CMF-B platform, the new Duster closely mirrors the Euro-spec model in terms of design and proportions. Expect a more modern exterior, a significantly updated interior and a strong focus on features. Power is expected to come from turbo-petrol engine options. With Renault planning a broader comeback strategy in India, the new Duster will play a central role.

Rounding off the list is the Skoda Kushaq Facelift, expected to arrive early in January. The Kushaq, along with its Volkswagen sibling, has been a key player in the midsize SUV space, and this mid-cycle update aims to keep it competitive.

The facelift is expected to focus on cosmetic tweaks and feature additions rather than mechanical changes. Updates to the cabin, infotainment and safety tech are likely, addressing some of the areas buyers have been vocal about. With strong driving dynamics already in place, the refreshed Kushaq will look to sharpen its value proposition.

