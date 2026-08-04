Hyundai launches buyback program for Creta Electric with 60% assured value

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently introduced its assured buyback program for the Hyundai Creta Electric, offering customers 60 per cent assured buyback value for up to three years, up to 45,000 kms. The company, with this initiative, intends to address one of the major factors influencing EV purchase decisions, which is future resale value.

Hyundai has introduced a buyback programme for the Creta Electric, guaranteeing 60 per cent resale value after three years, while strengthening customer confidence through BaaS, expanding charging infrastructure, and EV ownership ecosystem

Additionally, the buyback program offered by the company has been designed to address the long-term ownership value factor by providing customers with greater certainty, financial assurance and peace of mind throughout their journey. Not only that, but Hyundai’s assured buyback program complements Hyundai’s rapidly expanding electric mobility ecosystem, which includes innovative ownership solutions, a nationwide charging network, connected digital services and an expanding portfolio of electric vehicles.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “The next phase of electric vehicle adoption in India will be driven equally by advancements in vehicle technology and by greater customer confidence. Hyundai Creta Electric has been engineered to deliver an exceptional ownership experience backed by Hyundai’s global EV expertise and the trust of the iconic Creta brand. Our assured buyback program, offering 60 per cent assured buyback value, reflects our confidence in the product’s outstanding quality, reliability and long-term value. Together with our Battery-as-a-Service initiative, expanding charging infrastructure and future EV roadmap, we are building one of India’s most comprehensive EV ecosystems, enabling customers to embrace electric mobility without compromising on convenience, confidence or peace of mind."

Hyundai Creta Electric: Specifications

The Hyundai Creta Electric is equipped with two different battery packs: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh, offering an ARAI-certified driving range of 420 km & 510 km, respectively. Additionally, the electric SUV boasts DC fast charging capability, allowing the car to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 39 minutes. Some of the features that the Hyundai Creta Electric boasts include

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), digital key, and Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, among others. The company recently introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model with the Creta Electric at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh and Battery EMI starting at just ₹3.9 per kilometre.

Also Read : What to expect from the India-bound Kia Sorento hybrid

Hyundai Charging Infrastructure





Furthermore, the myHyundai app allows EV users to discover, navigate to and access over 30,000 charging points across India. To improve charging accessibility, Hyundai has already established 183 DC fast charging stations across 105 cities and plans to expand this network to 600 DC fast charging stations by 2030, located across key cities, national highways and Hyundai dealerships.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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