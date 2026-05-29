Mitsubishi Pajero Set for Return in 2026 as New Flagship SUV

Mitsubishi Motors has announced that the iconic Pajero nameplate will make a comeback, with an all-new generation scheduled for its world premiere in autumn 2026. The announcement marks the return of one of the brand's most recognisable SUVs, seven years after production of the Japanese-market model ended in 2019. Overseas production concluded in 2021. As of now, there is no information whether the SUV will make its way to the Indian market or not. Currently, Mitsubishi does not have any cars in our country.

A Nameplate with Global Recognition

First introduced in 1982, the Pajero helped establish the modern SUV segment by combining the off-road capability of a four-wheel-drive vehicle with the comfort and practicality of a passenger car. Over four generations, Mitsubishi sold more than 3.25 million units across over 170 countries and regions, making it one of the company's most successful global products.

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The SUV also built a formidable reputation in motorsport. Competing in the Dakar Rally from 1983 onwards, the Pajero secured 12 overall victories, including a record seven consecutive wins. Mitsubishi says these achievements demonstrated the vehicle's durability, reliability and off-road performance in some of the world's toughest conditions.

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Built on Triton Foundations

The new Pajero will be based on the ladder-frame architecture of the Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck. However, Mitsubishi has confirmed that the SUV will feature substantial modifications, including a newly developed cabin and dedicated front and rear suspension systems.

According to the company, the objective is to deliver not only strong off-road capability but also a more refined and comfortable driving experience suitable for long-distance travel and everyday use.

Positioned as Mitsubishi's New Flagship

Mitsubishi describes the upcoming Pajero as a new flagship model that embodies the company's spirit of adventure and challenge. While technical specifications, powertrain details and market launch plans have not yet been revealed, the announcement confirms that development is well underway ahead of its global debut next year.

The return of the Pajero is significant for Mitsubishi, particularly in markets where the SUV developed a loyal following and played a major role in the growth of recreational and off-road vehicle culture during the 1990s. Models such as the Pajero Mini, Pajero Junior and Pajero iO also expanded the reach of the nameplate over the years.

World Premiere Scheduled for Autumn 2026

Mitsubishi has released a teaser image showing the illuminated Pajero script and front lighting signature, offering the first glimpse of the new SUV. More details are expected closer to the vehicle's world premiere in autumn 2026.

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