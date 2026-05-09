Hyundai confirms localised electric SUV for India, New ICE SUV also planned

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed plans to launch two all-new SUVs in the country over the next two financial years. The announcement was made during the company’s FY25-26 investor call, where Hyundai also reiterated its strategy of introducing 26 products in India by FY2030.

Of the two upcoming SUVs, one will be a new mid-size SUV powered by an internal combustion engine, while the other will be a compact electric SUV. Hyundai says both models are expected to play an important role in boosting volumes and supporting the brand’s next phase of growth in India.

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Speaking during the investor call, Tarun Garg, CEO of Hyundai India, said, “We feel very excited to inform you that during this financial year, we shall be introducing two completely new nameplates which have been keenly awaited by all of you. Both these launches are expected to meaningfully boost our volumes and act as powerful catalysts for our next phase of growth."

Hyundai’s first localised EV for India

While Hyundai has not revealed detailed specifications or timelines yet, the company has confirmed that the upcoming electric SUV will be its first locally produced dedicated EV for the Indian market. The model is expected to be positioned in the compact SUV segment and will likely rival EVs such as the Tata Nexon EV.

Test mules of a boxy Hyundai EV have already been spotted on Indian roads on multiple occasions, hinting at an SUV-focused design. Like most Hyundai products, the upcoming EV is expected to come loaded with features and technology.

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A new mid-size SUV alongside the Creta?

Details surrounding the new mid-size SUV remain limited as well. However, the SUV could be based on the Hyundai Creta platform. This would allow Hyundai to position the new SUV alongside the Creta in its lineup rather than as a replacement.

Hyundai could be looking to adopt a strategy similar to Maruti Suzuki. The latter used the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara platform to develop the Victoris. Maruti currently sells the Victoris through its Arena dealerships, while the Grand Vitara is retailed via Nexa outlets. It remains to be seen how Hyundai positions its upcoming mid-size SUV, with the Creta already firmly established in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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